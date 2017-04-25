Three semi-truck accident on Interstate 71 in Jasper Township Tuesday causes major traffic issues

An accident involving three semi tractor-trailers on Interstate 71 near the Fayette/Greene county line in Jasper Township created major traffic issues for several hours on Tuesday.

At around 5 a.m. Tuesday, a 2013 Freightliner semi, driven by Dexter R. May, 55, of Branchland, W.Va., was heading south on Interstate 71 and went off the right side of the roadway and struck another semi that was stationary in the emergency lane, according to Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth.

The stationary semi tractor-trailer, identified by deputies as a 2015 Volvo, was occupied by Dumitru Cotorobai, 27, of Miamisburg. Following this crash, the semi driven by May over-corrected, traveled back across the I-71 south lanes and into the median area where it overturned onto its side and slid across the I-71 north lanes, Stanforth said.

The truck collided with a 2015 International semi tractor-trailer, driven by Jason Buffington, 47, of New Brighton, Pa., before it came to rest.

May was trapped inside his vehicle and was extricated by members of the Jefferson Township Fire Department. May was transported by Fayette County EMS to Fayette County Memorial Hospital for medical treatment. Cotorobai and Buffington reported no injuries in the crash.

All three vehicles sustained extensive damage, according to the report.

As of press time, travel on Interstate 71 remained restricted as crews worked to clear the wreckage and repair damage to the roadway that resulted from the accident. The Ohio Department of Transportation responded to the scene to assist with detouring traffic and to access repairs needed to the highway.

Charges are pending as the accident remains under investigation.

One semi tractor-trailer involved in a three semi-truck accident Tuesday morning rolled over on Interstate 71 in Jasper Township. The accident caused major traffic issues on I-71 throughout the day. One person was injured in the crash. http://recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_I71-Crash-2.jpg One semi tractor-trailer involved in a three semi-truck accident Tuesday morning rolled over on Interstate 71 in Jasper Township. The accident caused major traffic issues on I-71 throughout the day. One person was injured in the crash.

West Virginia man taken to FCMH for treatment of injuries Tuesday

By Ryan Carter [email protected]

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352 or on Twitter @rywica

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352 or on Twitter @rywica