VFW Post 3762 receives and makes donations


Disabled American Veterans Chapter 89 donates to Fayette Progressive Book Club. Pictured (L to R): Bob Malone, Betty Reisinger and Bob Draves.


VFW Post 3762 donated American flags to Miami Trace Schools. Pictured (L to R): Bob Malone, Kylie Reisinger, Gretchen Rife, Sheldon Litton and Rob Enochs.


VFW Post 3762 donates two $500 scholarships to Miami Trace. Pictured (L to R): Bob Malone, Kylie Reisinger, Gretchen Rife, Sheldon Litton and Rob Enochs.


Disabled American Veterans receive a $500 donation from the Southern Ohio Buckeye Bikers.


VFW 3762 donated two $500 scholarships to Washington Court House Schools. Pictured (L to R): Bob Malone, Gretchen Milstead, Liam Downing and Sheldon Litton. Liam also took third place in VFW scholarship awards.


