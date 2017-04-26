VFW Post 3762 receives and makes donations

Disabled American Veterans Chapter 89 donates to Fayette Progressive Book Club. Pictured (L to R): Bob Malone, Betty Reisinger and Bob Draves.
VFW Post 3762 donated American flags to Miami Trace Schools. Pictured (L to R): Bob Malone, Kylie Reisinger, Gretchen Rife, Sheldon Litton and Rob Enochs.
VFW Post 3762 donates two $500 scholarships to Miami Trace. Pictured (L to R): Bob Malone, Kylie Reisinger, Gretchen Rife, Sheldon Litton and Rob Enochs.
Disabled American Veterans receive a $500 donation from the Southern Ohio Buckeye Bikers.
VFW 3762 donated two $500 scholarships to Washington Court House Schools. Pictured (L to R): Bob Malone, Gretchen Milstead, Liam Downing and Sheldon Litton. Liam also took third place in VFW scholarship awards.
