Scott Antique Markets return to WCH

Spring is in the air, birds are chirping, the sun is shining, flowers are blooming and antique dealers are preparing their finest treasures for the journey to Washington Court House.

Beginning this Friday, the Fayette County Fairgrounds will be jam-packed with loads of some of the world’s finest museum worthy antiques.

This weekend marks the Scott Antique Markets grand return to the southwestern Ohio region after a magnificent opening year in 2016. Not only will there be familiar faces of returning exhibitors and food vendors, but this year will feature new food trucks and much more merchandise. Some local favorites including the Willow Restaurant and even some local exhibitors are sure to make you feel right at home.

Complimentary admission is being offered for the first show, running Friday-Sunday, and free passes will be given at the gate. The fleet of golf carts will make a return also, ushering customers in and out of the fairgrounds as well as flat-bed carts transporting merchandise.

When asked prior to opening the Antique Extravaganzas last year, 30-plus year antique veteran and owner of the Scott Antique Markets, Don Scott, said, “With major accessible freeways, plenty of free parking, new buildings being added, scenic manicured grounds, large shade trees, big paved walk aisles, and a friendly staff, Washington Court House was the easy choice to house our new and highly anticipated show.

“Over 30 years ago after starting our shows at the state fairgrounds in Columbus, Ohio, and Atlanta, Georgia along with the start of the Springfield show, the grand old Washington Court House show emptied out. Spending the first part of my life as a professional pilot gave me the opportunity to shop antique shows from the Rose Bowl in California to the markets in Europe. During my three years flying in Saudi Arabia, I also shipped all over the Middle East. My favorite markets were Brimfield Massachusetts, Washington Court House, Ohio, and the small markets in Afghanistan and Kuwait City. Washington Court House however, stood out as my favorite. With the fairgrounds restored, new buildings added, the US Highway 35 interchange at the show, I-71 connecting a few miles away, and the new nearby hotels will make this show wonderful for antique dealers and buyers.”

The Scott Antique Markets Antique Extravaganzas begin Friday at 9 a.m., rain or shine, and will end at 5 p.m. Saturday will also be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For a full listing of dates, motels and restaurants near the Washington Court House event and Scott’s other two locations, please visit www.ScottAntiqueMarkets.com.

