LIFE Pregnancy to host benefit

The LIFE Pregnancy Center in Washington Court House will host the “Local Lifesavers Benefit” on Friday at Streetside 62 from 6:30 to 11 p.m. with a dinner, auctions, and DJ.

This event comes at the end of a fundraising campaign named the “Baby Bottle Campaign,” held by the center which tasked local lifesavers to save change in a large baby bottle. The winner of this competition will be announced and recognized at the upcoming benefit this Friday.

“These individuals are likely to be the first ones to arrive and assist at the scene of an emergency, so when given the opportunity to help the center, it does not surprise me that they agreed to be involved,” LIFE Pregnancy board member Mandy Waters said. “Overtime small change really counts and adds up to help save lives. The collaborative effort of all the local lifesavers will make a huge impact on the lives of moms, dads and babies who receive services from the center.”

The proceeds from the benefit and fundraising campaign will directly finance the operational cost of the pregnancy help center. The center meets the material, educational, emotional, spiritual and limited medical needs of moms, dads and babies in the community in a caring, confidential, and cost-free setting, which it has done for almost 17 years.

An auction will be held and includes autographed baseball items by Travis Shaw, a 55-inch smart TV, a photography package, jewelry, two OSU football tickets, Cincinnati Reds tickets, several framed prints and handcrafted plaques and a quilt. Other sought after items up for bid include an OSU cornhole set, restaurant and retail gift certificates, tools, a 31 bag, Pampered Chef items and many more..

The silent auction will begin at 6:30 p.m. and close at 8 p.m. The live auction bidding will begin at 7:30 p.m. and is open to the public along with dinner.

Dinner includes chicken Marsala, garlic mashed potatoes, salad and rolls for $13 for adults and $7 for children. Individuals can also order off the restaurant menu.

“The donated items reflect an incredibly charitable community,” Mandy Findley, event chair, said. “We would like to extend our sincere appreciation to those businesses and individual donors who have contributed to this event.”

For further information on programs and services, call the LIFE Pregnancy Center at 740-333-3030.

The information in this article was supplied by the LIFE Pregnancy Center.

By Martin Graham [email protected]

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 313-0351 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy

