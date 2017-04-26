Parents sentenced in multiple cases after child endangering

Two parents in jail for endangering children have appeared in court again and are being ordered to pay more than $3,000 in fines, court costs, and restitution.

Cheyenne M. Baughn, 34, and Christopher Tilley, 33, were charged with endangering children after Baughn overdosed at Cherry Hill Elementary School in February.

Baughn was ordered March 23 to serve an 180-day jail sentence in the Fayette County Jail for the child endangering charge, a misdemeanor of the first degree, but she was conveyed back to court Monday to face charges on two additional cases.

In the Fayette County Court of Common Pleas, Baughn plead guilty to two felony cases for receiving stolen property and theft.

In the first case Baughn admitted to breaking into a house Oct. 15, 2016 in the 600 block of North North Street in Washington C.H. Items reported as stolen included a 55-inch television, Samsung and Sony video games and accessories, a Mac Book computer, an i-Phone and other miscellaneous items, with a total value of more than $3,000.

According to the Washington Court House Police Department’s incident report, “No prints were found and it appeared everything touched was taken including the power strip the items were plugged into.”

The stolen items were discovered after a search warrant was conducted at Baughn’s residence on Beacon Street for alleged drug-related activity. Baughn became a suspect in an ongoing stolen property investigation. The serial numbers on the stolen property at her residence matched the serial numbers of the items listed in the police incident reports.

Baughn plead guilty to receiving stolen property, a felony of the fifth degree, and received a sentence of two years of community control, 90 days in jail, and was ordered to pay $808 restitution to the victim in the case.

In the second case Baughn again admitted to receiving stolen property, a felony of the fifth degree, and also she admitted to theft, a felony of the fifth degree.

She took multiple items from a known acquaintance on Yellowbud Place and then pawned those items at a local pawn shop. The owner of the items later identified the stolen property at the shop. Those items included a circular saw, a nail gun, air compressor, and multiple electronics including a Kindle Fire and an i-Pod.

Baughn was sentenced to two years of community control and 90 days in jail, to be served concurrently with her other receiving stolen property case, and ordered to pay restitution to the victim in the amount of $1,190.

Tilley appeared in court last week for his charges of endangering children and inducing panic.

After Baughn was revived from the heroin overdose at Cherry Hill Elementary School in February, she told authorities that her daughter was at home with the child’s father, Tilley, and said that he had also used the same batch of heroin.

The Washington Court House Police Department went to the residence and transported Tilley to the hospital to be examined.

Tilley appeared in the Washington Court House Municipal Court April 20 and plead guilty to child endangering, a first degree misdemeanor, and inducing panic, a fourth degree misdemeanor.

He received a sentence for 180 days in jail for endangering children and was fined $733.82 for the offense.

In the charge for inducing panic, Tilley entered a no contest plea. The court found Tilley guilty and ordered him into court’s diversion program.

For the diversion program he is instructed to complete counseling and treatment within six months from his release from jail. He was ordered to maintain sobriety during that time and will be subject to random drug tests. If he fails to appear for a check-in or has a positive drug test, he will then be placed in jail for another 180 days. Tilley was charged $247 for court costs and fees in the inducing panic case.

Tilley and Baughn both remain incarcerated in the Fayette County Jail.

