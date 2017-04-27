Hillsboro High School symphonic choir to perform at St. Colman Sunday

The third and final concert of the 2016-17 season of “Concerts in a Country Church” series at St. Colman Catholic Church in Washington Court House will be this Sunday, April 30 at 3 p.m.

“TONES, TUNES and TEENS” presents The Symphonic Choir of Hillsboro High School in concert along with an Easter Hymn Festival.

David White is completing his 15th year as director of vocal music at Hillsboro High School, where he has consistently produced a program of unsurpassed high quality. The choirs under his direction routinely produce superior ratings at adjudicated district and state level events. They also participate annually in at least one major choral work with orchestra, their alumni and the Hillsboro Community Choirs.

The choir’s repertoire at the concert includes: “Cantate Domino” (Heinrich Schutz); “Abide” (Dan Forrest); and “A Maiden is in a Ring” (Hugo Alfven). In addition to presenting their own repertoire, the choir will serve as the lead for the audience to participate in an Easter Hymn Festival. This year will include Easter hymns, many well-known and others not as familiar. The hymn verses will be interspersed by organ interpretations of their tunes, which will be performed by Craig Jaynes.

The audience is expected to “raise the roof” in celebratory song. White is a graduate of Northern Kentucky University, a candidate for the Master of Arts in Church Music at Trinity Lutheran Seminary in Columbus and also serves as director of music and organist at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Crestview Hills, Ky.

Tickets may be purchased at the door for $10.

The church is located two blocks east and one block south of the courthouse at 219 S. North St., Washington C.H.

Further information may be obtained at www.stcolmanmusic.org or by calling 877-232-2751.

This is the fourth year for the concert series, which is intended to bring a wide variety of serious music and musicians into the local community.

Fr. William Hahn is pastor, Fr. Michael Hartge is parochial administrator, and Craig Jaynes is director of music and of the Concerts in a Country Church series.