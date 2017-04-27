Fire decimates WCH home

A home at 882 Pin Oak Place in Washington C.H. was decimated by fire Wednesday night.

At approximately 10:57 p.m., the Washington Fire Department received a report of a structure fire. When firefighters arrived shortly thereafter, they found a single-story, wood frame home with fire showing from a partially-collapsed roof.

The Bloomingburg Fire Department was requested for mutual aide.

Firefighters reportedly knocked down the fire and made entry to perform a search. There were no injuries reported.

Following the search, firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze. According to the report, the fire was controlled at approximately 12:25 a.m.

An investigation to determine the origin and cause of the fire is ongoing. Red Cross was contacted to assist the residents of the home.

Ashley Burkhart is listed on the report as a resident of the home.

