City schools announce registration deadlines

The Washington City Schools Board of Education announced several important dates for registration and enrollment in May during its recent monthly meeting.

The board announced to the public Monday that kindergarten registration for the 2017-18 school year will be Monday, May 8, from 4 to 6 p.m. in the cafeteria of Cherry Hill Primary. Those who are unable to make this meeting can come to the Cherry Hill office on Tuesday, May 9 or Wednesday, May 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Children must be 5-years-old by Aug. 1 to register for kindergarten. Remember to bring a birth certificate, social security number, immunization record, verification of address and proof of custody, if applicable.

Additionally, inter-district open enrollment applications for the 2017-18 school year will be available beginning May 1 at 7:30 a.m. through and including Friday, May 26 at 4 p.m. Applications must be picked up and returned in person to the district office on Highland Avenue. Under the open enrollment policy, students from any district in Ohio may be admitted to Washington City Schools tuition free providing all guidelines are met. These guidelines can be viewed with the application and any students who are currently attending under open enrollment must reapply each new school year.

The board also accepted the resignation and employment of a handful of employees. The resignations included Tara Bivens as middle school cheer coach (fall and winter) to become the head high school cheer coach (fall and winter), Sarah Lind, an English teacher at the high school, Kevin Lloyd, the principal at Belle Aire Intermediate School (effective June 21), Wayne Mootispaw, a substitute bus driver (effective April 10), and Eric Tattersall, a math teacher at the middle school (effective Aug. 2).

Eric Butterbaugh was employed as a casual I, Tracy Johnson as a tutor (effective April 1), Trevor Mustain as a casual I, Adam Van Dyke as a casual I and Alana Walters for timing support personnel and camera operator/setup personnel (effective April 17).

Two trips were requested on the agenda. The first was from coach Sam Leach who wanted approval for her girls’ basketball team to travel to a team camp in Sherrodsville on Wednesday, June 21 and return Friday, June 23. She asked that the district provide a school bus using camp funds to cover the cost of the driver and fuel. Fundraising opportunities are available for students to help cover the cost of $210 per player. The board approved the trip.

“If they haven’t been to Sherrodsville then they are in for a treat,” interim superintendent Robert Hamm said during the meeting. “They are going to play a lot of basketball. The accommodations are, Spartan-like, this is not the Holiday Inn. They will get up in the morning, play a lot of basketball, they will get a bite to eat and then play more. There is some great competition over there and it will be a great experience for the girls.”

The superintendent also recommended the approval of the eighth grade trip to Washington D.C. for the 2017-18 school year. The trip is being planning for Wednesday, Nov. 1 until Friday Nov. 3 with eight staff members accompanying 73 students. The board approved this trip as well.

The board concluded with an executive session where no further business was conducted and a motion to adjourn. The next monthly scheduled board meeting will be Monday, May 22 at 7 p.m.

