Join RACC for their New Year celebration

Join us at Rose Ave. Community Center Saturday, Dec. 31, from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m., for a Gospel Music New Year’s Eve Celebration.

Featuring “Kyle and Brittany,” along with singers from Heritage Memorial Church, the New Holland CCCU Church, and other local singers, they will share the Good News of Jesus Christ in song, worship, testimonies, praises and prayers. Formerly known as “Reflective,” Kyle and Brittany Shaeffer make up this dynamic husband and wife duet, and, with the many talents God has given them, they have been traveling around Ohio and surrounding states for almost three years ministering the good news of Jesus Christ. God has blessed them more than they ever dreamed possible.

As teenagers, God placed a call on their lives to get up and use their talents for Him, and through their obedience, God has opened the door for them to spread the love of Jesus Christ through music.

“For us, our music is more than just a ministry, it is a mission,” Kyle said. “A mission to share the love of Christ with as many people as possible, and a mission to reflect the image of God, so that through us, others will find salvation through Him.”

As an outreach of Rose Ave. Community Center and Church, located at 412 Rose Ave. in Washington C.H., all for the glory of God, they invite the community to come sing, worship and pray in the New Year. As always, admission is free; doors will open at 7:30 p.m., free food will be served at 10 p.m., and free drinks will be provided during the evening.

A free-will offering will be received. Please note: reservations are required for this event as seating is limited. Please call 740-636-ROSE (7673) for reservations no later than Dec. 26. Regular office hours are Monday – Friday, 2 to 5 p.m.

Kyle and Brittany Shaeffer http://recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_KYLE-BRITTANY-SHAEFFER-1.jpg Kyle and Brittany Shaeffer