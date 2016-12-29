Barry Kellough at RACC Jan. 6

Come join RACC on Friday, Jan. 6 at 7 p.m. as Barry Kellough ministers at the Rose Avenue Community Center with songs of worship and praise.

Featuring Bible-based, country gospel music designed to bring God’s Word to bear in our lives, Kellough seeks to lift the name of Jesus to touch hearts and lead others to salvation. From the Chillicothe area, Barry retired six years ago after working more than 30 years as a corrections officer, looking forward to spending time with his wife and son, and continuing to sing country music, as he had done most of his life.

When God called Barry to salvation five years ago, all that changed, and now he is busy singing praises for the Lord. Also serving as First Elder at Liberty Hill Christian Union Church, Barry loves to use his God-given talents to minister to others, and to share his personal testimony, all to glorify Jesus and honor God in every area of his life.

Come on out and join us for a great time in the Lord as we sing praises to Him together to give God all the glory. We offer free food and drinks, free admission and free shuttle service “in-town.”

For transportation please call the office at 636-ROSE (7673) before 5 p.m. Fridays. Rose Ave Community Center is located at 412 Rose Ave., Washington C.H. Regular office hours are Monday – Friday, 2 until 5 p.m. Gospel Music Family Fridays is an outreach of the Rose Ave. Community Center and Church, all for the glory of God, and is offered every Friday at 7 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m.

A free-will love offering will be accepted. Join us every Saturday at 5 p.m. for a free community meal and contemporary worship service in a relaxed, come-as-you-are atmosphere. Featuring an upbeat and relevant, Bible-based message from Pastor Justin, with a children’s service at 5:15, doors open at 4:30 p.m. Free transportation is also available for this event by calling the office before 3 p.m. Saturdays. Our Library and Media Center are also available from 3 until 5 p.m.

This article was submitted by the Rose Avenue Community Center.

Barry Kellough http://recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_BARRY-KELLOUGH.jpg Barry Kellough