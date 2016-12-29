Logos to meet Jan. 3

A new year, a fresh start, new goals, and another chance. Our God is a God of another chance. He loves new things. When Jesus said “Behold I make ALL things new,” He meant it. The good news is, it doesn’t just happen annually, but day-by-day, and minute-by-minute. The blood of Jesus Christ “continually” cleanses us from all sin… (1 john 1:9) continually makes all things new.

Let’s start the New Year out together studying the gospel (translated – nearly too good to be true news) of Jesus Christ. I want us all to make a new year’s resolution to be educated in the Word of God and fired up by the power of His spirit. I hope to see hundreds of women hungering for a fresh start, another chance, and something so much better.

The Logos meeting is set for Tuesday, Jan. 3 at Washington High School’s Liberty Hall, 1200 Willard St. in Washington C.H. Happy hour with homemade cookies and Starbucks coffee begins at 6 p.m.

Child care is provided. For more information, call 740-335-9641.

