Logos to meet Feb. 7

Once again we will gather as empowered women through Christ Jesus to worship, to come into one accord and one mind, to study God’s word with open minds, to be encouraged, and leave changed! There are two reasons for coming together like this even when our schedules say “no.”

1.) For the purpose of becoming more effective in advancing God’s kingdom in our sphere of influence.

2.) For serving the body of Christ.

Christ is the head and the church is the body. When we serve Christ we can’t ignore His body. As always, I am excited to see what God has in store for us this month!

The Logos meeting is set for Tuesday, Feb. 7 at Washington High School’s Liberty Hall, 1200 Willard St. in Washington C.H. Happy hour with homemade cookies and Starbucks coffee begins at 6 p.m.

Child care is provided. For more information, call 740-335-9641.

