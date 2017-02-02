Getting Ahead: ‘Dealing with Adversity’

Everyone, and I mean everyone, will have situations and circumstances that are not pleasant that must be dealt with from time to time. Losing a loved one, children or grandchildren that are not doing the right thing, too many bills that need to be paid, storm or fire damage to your house, the car breaks down, health issues; I could go on and on.

Some of these things are just part of life and they are going to happen, however, there are other things that we can avoid. The problem is that there is no absolute in the problems we are responsible for and those for which we have no control. For example; the car breaks down and leaves you stranded along the side of the road and you miss a very important appointment. This can happen even if you have followed the recommended maintenance schedule but is far more likely to happen if you have not. If it does happen and you have not followed the recommended maintenance schedule, has it happened a second time?

Can these adverse situations and circumstances have the power to make us better equipped to handle life? Not knowing about it does not stop adversity. There are many things that we do not see coming because we are not aware of them. However, once we have experienced them, we know! Is it possible that experience results in knowledge? If that is true, what are we going to do with that knowledge? Could it be used to get rid of those unpleasant things that we are responsible for that are ruining our lives? If we learn from the adversity that we can do something about, will we be better equipped to handle those that are beyond our control?

These and other life questions will be addressed Sunday morning as “The Gathering Place Family” meets in the Washington High School Library for Bible Study at 9:30 and in the gymnasium at 10 a.m. for our Pre-Service Connection where we enjoy coffee, juice and donuts. Our Worship Service and Children’s Church then begins at 10:30. Come at 7 p.m. and be part of our Wednesday night Bible Study and Children’s Ministry on the third floor above Trends at 120 West Court St. in Washington C.H.

http://recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/pfeifer-mug-B-W.pdf