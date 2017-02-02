Annual Black History program to be held at Rodgers Chapel

May the peace and love of our Lord Jesus Christ be with you!

On behalf of the members of Rodgers Chapel A.M.E. Church and Rev. Pippa Hairston Turner, MDiv., it is with great pleasure that we extend a formal invitation to the public for our annual Black History Program on Feb. 19 at 4 p.m. Our guest speaker will be Rev. Barbara Baccus, ministerial staff from United A.M.E. Church, Xenia, Ohio. She is also Prayer Warrior Coordinator at the Columbus/Springfield District.

An historical presentation will be given by Rev. Lucinda Burgess, associate minister at Greater Allen A.M.E. Church in Dayton, and also chairperson for the 3rd District History and Heritage Project.

A Christian education presentation will be given by Dr. Lenora Brogdon, administrative assistant to the pastor at Greater Allen A.M.E. Church in Dayton.

A history presentation will be given by Mr. Paul LaRue, a history educator from Washington Court House.

Teresa Ford will be our guest soloist and will minister in song. Come and celebrate the spirit of the Lord with us.

This program will truly be a joyous occasion. We at Rodgers Chapel, 325 N. Main St., Washington C.H., are pleased to have you join us.

May God bless and keep you in His care.