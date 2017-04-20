Speakers at First Baptist Church to talk about community drug problem

First Baptist Church, 301 E. East St. in Washington C.H., will present two speakers to help people understand the present state of the drug problem.

By this beginning and subsequent meetings, the church hopes to find the niche for the church in this struggle. The speakers for this initial step are well-qualified to inform and advise.

Dr. Jeff Beery, M.D., will speak Sunday, April 23 at 10:30 a.m. in the church sanctuary. Dr. Beery maintains a medical practice in Hillsboro and serves as Highland County Coroner. In addition, he is a colonel in the Air Force Reserve. He has done considerable work on the effects of drugs on life and death in our area.

On Sunday, April 30 at 10:30 a.m., Dr. Cindy Simpson will be the speaker. For the last 44 years, Cindy Simpson, MSW, Ph.D., has worked in the field of addiction medicine. She is a therapist, educator, speaker, interventionist and mentor to those with addiction and those loving addicts. She will share her personal and professional journey on April 30 and will bring ideas for making a difference and hope for people drug-impacted on any level.

Any and all are welcome at First Baptist. If you have an interest in the subject, let the church know at [email protected]