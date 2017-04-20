New Holland UMW examine Easter at regular meeting

Members of the New Holland United Methodist Women met at the church April 11 for their regular meeting.

Pat Taylor presented the devotions by having each one share what Easter means to them today and what it meant to them from their childhood days. She read “Borrowed” and “Easter Assurance” to close the devotions.

Ann Thompson, president, conducted the business meeting. Betsy McFadden gave the secretary’s report. Pay Taylor gave the treasurer’s report.

The Children’s Celebration was held Saturday, April 15 from 2-4 p.m. at the church. The group gave a donation for the celebration to help with their expenses.

Everyone was thanked for all their help with the dinners for the New Holland Lions Club. The unit was presented with a certificate honoring them for their outstanding reading program.

Shirley Tarbill gave an outstanding program entitled “Were You There?” and “Gallery in the Sun.” She shared how Ted Degrazia in Arizona built buildings and painted many, many pictures about Jesus and had them all over the many rooms. It is a cost-free place to visit with a wonderful story of the life of Jesus. Tarbill gave the closing prayer.

Pat Overly served delicious refreshments.

The Mother, Daughter, Friend Celebration will be held Wednesday, May 10 at 7:30 p.m. at the church. Kay Oughterson, Lorre Black and Kerri Black will present the program.