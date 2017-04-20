NDOP holding multiple upcoming events

A recent PEW poll showed over 50 percent of Americans pray daily. Of Christians, 55 percent say they rely a lot on prayer.

The local National Day of Prayer Task Force has been meeting since January to plan events for the nationwide NDOP on Thursday, May 4. At each meeting, the group has prayed over cards to be sent to local leaders in Fayette County.

Several prayer events will take place in April. The group will have a table at the Community Health Fair on April 29. They will be giving out children’s books and will also take prayer requests.

At 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, the group will have their Bible Reading Marathon at the court house gazebo. Following the Bible reading, at 3 p.m. will be the downtown Prayer Walk/Drive. This can be a special time for friends, family or even church groups to walk and pray. Praying as they pause outside of the Sheriff’s Office and the Washington Court House Police and Fire Station can take on special meaning in this time of discontent around the nation.

Tanner Mick, a Task Force member, is in charge of a 24-hour Prayer Vigil on Wednesday, May 3 from 8 p.m. until Thursday, May 4 at 8 p.m. at Heritage Memorial Church. Sign up for a time slot. For more information, call Tanner at (740) 604-2394 or Nancy Boyer at (740) 475-8239.

Also like the Facebook page: Fayette County National Day Of Prayer Task Force.

Local National Day of Prayer Task Force members pray over cards for local leaders thanking them for their service to Fayette County. http://recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_img541.jpg Local National Day of Prayer Task Force members pray over cards for local leaders thanking them for their service to Fayette County.