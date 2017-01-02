A #BetterWay to provide health care

For far too many Americans, the simple mention of “health care” causes stress. Daunting medical bills and complex bureaucratic systems that are all but impossible to navigate adds unnecessary anxiety. If you or your loved one is ill, your sole focus should be on treatment and recovery, not on the maze that is health insurance or the calculations for how you will pay a premium.

As your Representative in Congress, I am committed to finding solutions that empower citizens by allowing them to provide for their families, share in the American Dream, and lead healthy and fulfilling lives. Adequate, easy-to-understand health care is essential to that goal, but the mess of mandates and taxes that Obamacare has created has not met that goal. Speaker Paul Ryan and the House Republican Conference believe there is a Better Way to provide healthcare for the American people.

It starts with a simple idea: that you know what is best for your family. You should have the ability to choose the options that best fit your health care needs, while still having access to the best, life-saving treatments our nation has to offer. Bureaucratic processes and red tape should never stand in the way of you making those choices. Health care should put you at its center, not the insurance agencies. The Better Way plan focuses on giving you the control and the choices, not Washington.

Additionally, the ability to make your own decisions is not conditional and does not have an expiration date. Regardless of your income, medical condition, or circumstances, you should not have to worry about your coverage. As you get older, Medicare should work the same way: more choices, and more control. The Better Way plan is committed to protecting Medicare, while promoting efficiency and effectiveness, eliminating waste, fraud and abuse in the system, and providing our seniors with the benefits they have been promised and worked for.

While it will take a bold plan to address one of our nation’s biggest challenges, I am looking forward to the start of the 115th Congress so that we can get to work. Our nation’s health care system has become messy, confusing and stressful – but it doesn’t have to be. There is a #BetterWay.

If you would like to learn more about the Better Way plan, please visit www.better.gop. If you have any other questions about my views on health care, I also invite you to contact me in my Washington, D.C. office at (202) 225-2015, my Hilliard office at (614) 771-4968, my Lancaster office at (740) 654-2654, or in my Wilmington office at (937) 283-7049. You can also follow me through my e-newsletter at www.stivers.house.gov.

By Congressman Steve Stivers

Steve Stivers is a member of Congress from Ohio’s 15th Congressional District.

