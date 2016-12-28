Panthers dominate at Hillsboro tri-meet

Hillsboro hosted a tri-meet with the Miami Trace and Washington swim teams on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the Highland County YMCA.
In the girls’ competition, Miami Trace was victorious with a team score of 220 followed by Washington with 144 points and Hillsboro with 96 points.
First place individual finishers for the Lady Panthers were: Lauren Truex, 200 freestyle, 2:30:, Clare Sollars, 100 freestyle, 1:05.60 and the 500 freestyle, 6:44.97, and Katlyn Taylor, 29.60, 50 freestyle, and Tori Morrison, 100 backstroke, 1:24.09.
First place finishers for Washington were Megan Rohrer, 200 medley, 2:56.62 and 100 breaststroke, 1:26.85 and Grace Gerber, 100 butterfly, 1:39.73.
The Lady Panthers placed first in all three team relays.
The 200 medley team members were Clare Sollars, Destiny Schook, Morgan Leasure, and Kaitlyn Taylor, 2:28.15; the 200 free relay team members, Gretchen Rife, Kaitlyn Taylor, Lauren Truex, and Lily Litteral, 2:05.97. The 400 free relay team Lauren Truex, Kaitlyn Taylor, Morgan Leasure and Clare Sollars, 4:42.44.
In the boys’ competition, Miami Trace was victorious with a team score of 164 followed by Washington with 114 points and Hillsboro with 106 points.
First place individual finishers for the Panthers were Jacob Haldeman 200 medley, 2:48.60 and the 50 free, 25.97. Hunter Howard placed first in the 100 free with a time of 1:07.81. First place finishers for Washington were Liam Downing, 100 butterfly, 1:11.53 and Spencer Minyo 100 breaststroke, 1:20.45.
The Panther boys 400 relay team, Justin Jones, Isaac Abare, Hunter Howard and Jacob Haldeman, placed first with a time of 4:46.28.
Meet results for the Lady Panthers and Lady Lions:
200 Medley Relay – MT Clare Sollars, Destiny Schook, Morgan Leasure, Kaitlyn Taylor, 1st, 2:28.15, MT Tori Morrison, Taylor Barrett, Gretchen Rife and Ally Streitenberger, 3rd, 2:39.03. WCH Faith Kobel, Grace Gerber, Megan Rohrer Abigail Dunn, 4th, 2:39.98, WCH Mackenna Garren, Casey Ramirez, Mackenzie Truex and Andrea Fitzpatrick, 5th, 2:49.45.
200 Yard Freestyle – MT Lauren Truex, 1st, 2:30.00 and Addy Braden, 2nd, 2:36.90. WCH Christina Luebbe, 4th, 3:24.53.
200 Yard IM – WCH Megan Rohrer, 1st, 2:56.62, and MacKenzie Truex, 5th, 3:36.44. MT Destiny Schook, 3rd, 3:18.46 and Taylor Barrett, 4th, 3:19.62.
50 Yard Freestyle – MT Katlyn Taylor, 1st, 29.60 and Lily Litteral, 3rd, 32.71. WCH Grace Gerber, 4th, 32.74 and Abigail Dunn, 6th, 35.44.
100 Yard Butterfly – WCH Grace Gerber, 1st, 1:39.73 and Mackenzie Truex, 2nd, 1:46.68. MT Morgan Leasure, 4th, 1:56.18 and Gretchen Rife 5th, 1:57.97.
100 Yard Freestyle – MT Clare Sollars, 1st, 1:05.60 and Ally Streitenberger 2nd, 1:19.19. WCH Faith Kobel, 4th, 1:26.63 and Abagail Dunn 3rd, 1:22.22.
500 Yard Freestyle – MT Clare Sollars, 1st, 6:44.97 and Addie Braden, 2rd, 7:22.10. WCH Aria Marting, 4th, 9:08.15 and Camryn Waldrop, 5th, 9:23.27.
200 Freestyle Relay – MT Kaitlyn Taylor, Gretchen Rife, Lauren Truex, Lilly Litteral, 1st, 2:05.97 and Marissa Sheets, Olivia Flerchinger, Andrea Robinson and Carissa Hostetler, 4th, 2:17.75. WCH Abigail Dunn, Grace Gerber, Faith Kobel, Megan Rohrer, 3rd, 2:16.75, and Delany Greer, Christina Luebbe, Delaney Greer, Mackenna Garren, 6th, 2:43.65.
100 Yard Backstroke – MT Tori Morrison, 1st, 1:24.09 and Kylie Pettit, 5th, 1:38.18. WCH Aria Marting, 3rd, 1:35.82 and Christina Luebbe, 6th, 1:50.81.
100 Yard Breastroke – WCH Megan Rohrer, 1st, 1:26.85 and Casey Ramirez, 4th, 1:40.19. MT Taylor Barrett, 2nd, 1:35.30 and Destiny Schook, 3rd, 1:37:.59.
400 Yard Freestyle Relay – MT Lauren Truex, Kaitlyn Taylor, Morgan Leasure, Clare Sollars, 1st, 4:42.44, and Gretchen Rife, Addie Braden, Allie Streitenberger, Taylor Barrett, 2nd, 5:15.87. WCH Faith Kobel, Camryn Waldrop, Mackenzie Truex, Aria Marting, 3rd, 5:48.15, and Christina Luebbe, Andrea Fitzpatrick, Delaney Greer, Sierra Peters, 4th, 6:53.12.
Meet results for the Panther and Blue Lion Boys:
200 Medley Relay – WCH Cameron Burns, Spencer Minyo, Liam Downing, Kyler Runk, 2nd, 2:13.25. MT Isaac Abare, Justin Haldeman, Cole Howland, Justin Jones, 3rd, 2:18.44.
200 Yard Freestyle – MT Hunter Howard, 2nd, 2:37.91 and Cole Howland, 3rd, 3:03.44. WCH Trevor Minyo, 4th, 3:09.71.
200 Yard IM MT Jacob Haldeman, 1st, 2:48.60 and Isaac Abare, 3rd, 3:23.50. WCH Spencer Minyo, 2nd, 2:59.68.
50 Yard Freestyle – MT Jacob Haldeman, 1st, 25.97 and Josh Liff, 4th, 32.25. WCH Liam Downing, 2nd, 26.93, Kyler Runk, 3rd, 30.93.
100 Yard Butterfly – WCH Liam Downing, 1st, 1:11.53 and Kyler Runk, 3rd, 1:26.84.
100 Yard Freestyle – MT Hunter Howard, 1st, 1:07.81, and Gavin Harper, 4th, 1:18.18. WCH Cameron Burns, 2nd, 1:10.60.
500 Yard Freestyle – MT Hunter Howard, 2nd, 7:56.56 and Cole Howland, 3rd, 8:44.11.
200 Freestyle Relay – WCH Kyler Runk, Spencer Minyo, Cameron Burns, Liam Downing, 2nd, 2:01.84. MT Gavin Harper, Josh Liff, Cole Howland, and Justin Jones, 4th, 2:15.28, and Hunter Roush, Kahlin Orso, Jacob Downing, Trevor Throckmorton, 5th, 2:32.88.
100 Yard Backstroke – WCH Cameron Burns, 1st, 1:23.65 MT Isaac Abare, 2nd, 1:26.52 and Justin Jones, 3rd, 1:49.28.
100 Yard Breaststroke – WCH Spencer Minyo, 1st, 1:20.45. MT Hunter Roush, 5th, 1:49.91, and Kahlin Orso, 6th, 1:56.53.
400 Yard Freestyle Relay – MT Hunter Howard, Justin Jones, Jacob Haldeman, Isaac Abare, 1st, 4:46:28, and Trevor Throckmorton, Gavin Harper, Kahlin Orso, and Josh Liff, 2nd, 6:01:03.