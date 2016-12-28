Panthers dominate at Hillsboro tri-meet

Hillsboro hosted a tri-meet with the Miami Trace and Washington swim teams on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the Highland County YMCA.

In the girls’ competition, Miami Trace was victorious with a team score of 220 followed by Washington with 144 points and Hillsboro with 96 points.

First place individual finishers for the Lady Panthers were: Lauren Truex, 200 freestyle, 2:30:, Clare Sollars, 100 freestyle, 1:05.60 and the 500 freestyle, 6:44.97, and Katlyn Taylor, 29.60, 50 freestyle, and Tori Morrison, 100 backstroke, 1:24.09.

First place finishers for Washington were Megan Rohrer, 200 medley, 2:56.62 and 100 breaststroke, 1:26.85 and Grace Gerber, 100 butterfly, 1:39.73.

The Lady Panthers placed first in all three team relays.

The 200 medley team members were Clare Sollars, Destiny Schook, Morgan Leasure, and Kaitlyn Taylor, 2:28.15; the 200 free relay team members, Gretchen Rife, Kaitlyn Taylor, Lauren Truex, and Lily Litteral, 2:05.97. The 400 free relay team Lauren Truex, Kaitlyn Taylor, Morgan Leasure and Clare Sollars, 4:42.44.

In the boys’ competition, Miami Trace was victorious with a team score of 164 followed by Washington with 114 points and Hillsboro with 106 points.

First place individual finishers for the Panthers were Jacob Haldeman 200 medley, 2:48.60 and the 50 free, 25.97. Hunter Howard placed first in the 100 free with a time of 1:07.81. First place finishers for Washington were Liam Downing, 100 butterfly, 1:11.53 and Spencer Minyo 100 breaststroke, 1:20.45.

The Panther boys 400 relay team, Justin Jones, Isaac Abare, Hunter Howard and Jacob Haldeman, placed first with a time of 4:46.28.

Meet results for the Lady Panthers and Lady Lions:

200 Medley Relay – MT Clare Sollars, Destiny Schook, Morgan Leasure, Kaitlyn Taylor, 1st, 2:28.15, MT Tori Morrison, Taylor Barrett, Gretchen Rife and Ally Streitenberger, 3rd, 2:39.03. WCH Faith Kobel, Grace Gerber, Megan Rohrer Abigail Dunn, 4th, 2:39.98, WCH Mackenna Garren, Casey Ramirez, Mackenzie Truex and Andrea Fitzpatrick, 5th, 2:49.45.

200 Yard Freestyle – MT Lauren Truex, 1st, 2:30.00 and Addy Braden, 2nd, 2:36.90. WCH Christina Luebbe, 4th, 3:24.53.

200 Yard IM – WCH Megan Rohrer, 1st, 2:56.62, and MacKenzie Truex, 5th, 3:36.44. MT Destiny Schook, 3rd, 3:18.46 and Taylor Barrett, 4th, 3:19.62.

50 Yard Freestyle – MT Katlyn Taylor, 1st, 29.60 and Lily Litteral, 3rd, 32.71. WCH Grace Gerber, 4th, 32.74 and Abigail Dunn, 6th, 35.44.

100 Yard Butterfly – WCH Grace Gerber, 1st, 1:39.73 and Mackenzie Truex, 2nd, 1:46.68. MT Morgan Leasure, 4th, 1:56.18 and Gretchen Rife 5th, 1:57.97.

100 Yard Freestyle – MT Clare Sollars, 1st, 1:05.60 and Ally Streitenberger 2nd, 1:19.19. WCH Faith Kobel, 4th, 1:26.63 and Abagail Dunn 3rd, 1:22.22.

500 Yard Freestyle – MT Clare Sollars, 1st, 6:44.97 and Addie Braden, 2rd, 7:22.10. WCH Aria Marting, 4th, 9:08.15 and Camryn Waldrop, 5th, 9:23.27.

200 Freestyle Relay – MT Kaitlyn Taylor, Gretchen Rife, Lauren Truex, Lilly Litteral, 1st, 2:05.97 and Marissa Sheets, Olivia Flerchinger, Andrea Robinson and Carissa Hostetler, 4th, 2:17.75. WCH Abigail Dunn, Grace Gerber, Faith Kobel, Megan Rohrer, 3rd, 2:16.75, and Delany Greer, Christina Luebbe, Delaney Greer, Mackenna Garren, 6th, 2:43.65.

100 Yard Backstroke – MT Tori Morrison, 1st, 1:24.09 and Kylie Pettit, 5th, 1:38.18. WCH Aria Marting, 3rd, 1:35.82 and Christina Luebbe, 6th, 1:50.81.

100 Yard Breastroke – WCH Megan Rohrer, 1st, 1:26.85 and Casey Ramirez, 4th, 1:40.19. MT Taylor Barrett, 2nd, 1:35.30 and Destiny Schook, 3rd, 1:37:.59.

400 Yard Freestyle Relay – MT Lauren Truex, Kaitlyn Taylor, Morgan Leasure, Clare Sollars, 1st, 4:42.44, and Gretchen Rife, Addie Braden, Allie Streitenberger, Taylor Barrett, 2nd, 5:15.87. WCH Faith Kobel, Camryn Waldrop, Mackenzie Truex, Aria Marting, 3rd, 5:48.15, and Christina Luebbe, Andrea Fitzpatrick, Delaney Greer, Sierra Peters, 4th, 6:53.12.

Meet results for the Panther and Blue Lion Boys:

200 Medley Relay – WCH Cameron Burns, Spencer Minyo, Liam Downing, Kyler Runk, 2nd, 2:13.25. MT Isaac Abare, Justin Haldeman, Cole Howland, Justin Jones, 3rd, 2:18.44.

200 Yard Freestyle – MT Hunter Howard, 2nd, 2:37.91 and Cole Howland, 3rd, 3:03.44. WCH Trevor Minyo, 4th, 3:09.71.

200 Yard IM MT Jacob Haldeman, 1st, 2:48.60 and Isaac Abare, 3rd, 3:23.50. WCH Spencer Minyo, 2nd, 2:59.68.

50 Yard Freestyle – MT Jacob Haldeman, 1st, 25.97 and Josh Liff, 4th, 32.25. WCH Liam Downing, 2nd, 26.93, Kyler Runk, 3rd, 30.93.

100 Yard Butterfly – WCH Liam Downing, 1st, 1:11.53 and Kyler Runk, 3rd, 1:26.84.

100 Yard Freestyle – MT Hunter Howard, 1st, 1:07.81, and Gavin Harper, 4th, 1:18.18. WCH Cameron Burns, 2nd, 1:10.60.

500 Yard Freestyle – MT Hunter Howard, 2nd, 7:56.56 and Cole Howland, 3rd, 8:44.11.

200 Freestyle Relay – WCH Kyler Runk, Spencer Minyo, Cameron Burns, Liam Downing, 2nd, 2:01.84. MT Gavin Harper, Josh Liff, Cole Howland, and Justin Jones, 4th, 2:15.28, and Hunter Roush, Kahlin Orso, Jacob Downing, Trevor Throckmorton, 5th, 2:32.88.

100 Yard Backstroke – WCH Cameron Burns, 1st, 1:23.65 MT Isaac Abare, 2nd, 1:26.52 and Justin Jones, 3rd, 1:49.28.

100 Yard Breaststroke – WCH Spencer Minyo, 1st, 1:20.45. MT Hunter Roush, 5th, 1:49.91, and Kahlin Orso, 6th, 1:56.53.

400 Yard Freestyle Relay – MT Hunter Howard, Justin Jones, Jacob Haldeman, Isaac Abare, 1st, 4:46:28, and Trevor Throckmorton, Gavin Harper, Kahlin Orso, and Josh Liff, 2nd, 6:01:03.

Miami Trace senior Clare Sollars swimming the backstroke, the opening leg of the 200 medley relay, which Miami Trace won, at the Hillsboro YMCA Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. http://recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Clare-Sollars-backstroke.jpg Miami Trace senior Clare Sollars swimming the backstroke, the opening leg of the 200 medley relay, which Miami Trace won, at the Hillsboro YMCA Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. Courtesy photo Miami Trace senior Taylor Barrett swims the breaststroke during a meet at Hillsboro Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. http://recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Taylor-Barrett-Breaststroke.jpg Miami Trace senior Taylor Barrett swims the breaststroke during a meet at Hillsboro Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. Courtesy photo