Panthers to face Plains in McDonald’s title game

The Miami Trace Panthers will take on the Madison Plains Golden Eagles in the McDonald’s Holiday Tournament championship game Friday at 8 p.m. at Miami Trace High School.

Wednesday night, Madison Plains edged London, 56-53 and Miami Trace defeated Greeneview, 64-48.

The consolation game, pitting London against Greeneview, will commence at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Junior Cameron Carter was the game’s leading scorer for Miami Trace with 22 points. He also led the Panthers in rebounds with eight and shared the team lead with four assists.

Senior DeAndre Pettiford scored 12 and dished out four assists and senior Mitchell Creamer added seven.

For Greeneview, junior Mason Schneider led with 12 points. Senior Ethan Bradds scored 11 and pulled down 15 rebounds.

Miami Trace trailed for a considerable portion of the first quarter.

Then, nearing two minutes to play in the first, Tyrae Pettiford hit a pair of free throws to give the Panthers their first lead of the night, 9-8.

After Greeneview took a 10-9 lead, Creamer hit a three-point shot to give the Panthers a 12-10 lead.

The Panthers would have the lead the remainder of the ball game.

At the end of the first quarter, Miami Trace led, 17-11.

The Panthers led by 10 (23-13) on a basket by Carter.

Two three-point field goals helped the Rams cut the Panthers’ lead to 27-21 with 3:58 to play in the first half.

Buckets by Jacob Batson and Keondrick Bryant put the Panthers back up by 10, 31-21.

At the half, Miami Trace held a 33-25 lead.

Miami Trace led by as few as three points and as many as eight in the third quarter.

After three, the Panthers led, 48-40.

Miami Trace led by as many as 20 points in the fourth quarter before time expired with the Panthers winning, 64-48.

“We tried to play at an elevated pace tonight,” Miami Trace head coach Rob Pittser said. “Through pressure defense and through emphasizing transition on offense. We were playing fast and forcing the tempo. That’s is what allowed us to eventually get a little bit of a lead.”

Greeneview had 24 turnovers to just nine for Miami Trace.

“We went deeper on our bench, so we were able to stay a little fresher,” Pittser said. “Our guards really played well and did a good job of pressuring the ball. We never had a huge run, we just sort of built and built the lead.”

Pittser spoke about Friday’s opponent for the McDonald’s title, Madison Plains.

“They’re very different than (Greeneview),” Pittser said. “Whereas (Greeneview) revolves around two good big kids, Madison Plains is very guard-oriented. They’ll play a lot of dribble-drive, a lot of attacking the basket with dribble penetration.

“We’ll have to do a good job of moving our feet on defense with our guards staying in front of people Friday night,” Pittser said.

Miami Trace is now 6-2 overall, while Greeneview dips to 5-2.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 17 16 15 16 — 64

JG 11 14 15 8 — 48

MIAMI TRACE — Cameron Carter 6 (2)-4-22; DeAndre Pettiford 4-4-12; Mitchell Creamer 2 (1)-0-7; Tyrae Pettiford 3-0-6; Darby Tyree 2-2-6; Jacob Batson 1 (1)-0-5; Seth Leach 2-0-4; Keondrick Bryant 1-0-2; Skyler McDonald 0-0-0. TOTALS — 21 (4)-10-64. Free throw shooting: 10 of 13 for 76 percent. Three-point field goals: Carter, 2; Creamer, Batson. Combined field goal shooting: 25 of 68 for 36 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 4 of 14 for 28 percent. Rebounds: 27 (14 offensive). Assists: 12. Steals: 16. Blocks: 1. Turnovers: 9. Personal fouls: 13. Bench points: 25. Second chance points: 12. Points off turnovers: 12.

GREENEVIEW — Mason Schneider 6-0-12; Ethan Bradds 2 (1)-4-11; Dylan Lehotay 4-1-9; Nick Clevenger 2-3-7; Blake Steward 1-2-4; Ian Tamplin 1-1-3; Collin Wilson 1-0-2; Gabe Caudill 0-0-0; Jack Nix 0-0-0. TOTALS — 16 (2)-10-48. Free throw shooting: 10 of 12 for 83 percent. Combined field goal shooting: 18 of 44 for 40 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 2 of 8 for 25 percent. Rebounds: 39 (11 offensive). Assists: 10. Steals: 6. Blocks: 2. Turnovers: 24. Personal fouls: 10. Bench points: 13. Second chance points: 10. Points off turnovers: 2.

Madison Plains beats London

In the first game of the night Wednesday, it was Madison Plains over London, 56-53.

Spencer Ruzicka, a 6-6 sophomore, was the game’s leading scorer for the Golden Eagles with 20 points.

Junior Ian Richards scored 11 and senior Andy Shunk had eight.

For London, senior Grant Brooks led with 17 points.

Senior Darius Davis had 12 for the Red Raiders and junior Jimmy Dulin had seven.

Miami Trace senior Skyler McDonald puts up a shot over Greeneview senior Blake Steward during the McDonald's Holiday Tournament at Miami Trace High School Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

Reach Chris Hoppes at 740-335-3611, ext. 1104, or on Twitter @choppes1

