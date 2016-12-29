MT beats London, 58-44

JAMESTOWN — It was a match-up of undefeated teams in the McDonald’s Holiday Tournament championship game Thursday night at Greeneview High School.

Miami Trace’s Lady Panthers were 8-0 going in against London at 9-0.

Something had to give and it was Miami Trace coming out on top, 58-44.

For the Lady Panthers, Victoria Fliehman had 16 points and was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. She hit four three-point field goals of Miami Trace’s eight total.

Fellow junior Tanner Bryant also scored 16 points. She was also named to the All-tournament team.

Fliehman and Bryant also shared the team lead in rebounds, each with six.

Senior Hanna Reisinger scored 12 points, sinking a pair of threes.

For London, junior Emily Minner scored 10 points and junior Malorie Colwell scored nine. Both were named to the All-tournament team.

In the consolation game Thursday, Greeneview beat Madison Plains, 56-19.

Sophomore Kerrigan Kelly of Madison Plains and junior Faith Strickle of Greeneview were named to the All-tournament team.

Thursday night, it was Miami Trace shooting very well from three-point range and from the free throw line to help make the difference in the outcome.

The Lady Panthers made 8 of 18 threes for 44 percent. At the charity stripe, Miami Trace was 14 of 18 for 78 percent.

Overall, Miami Trace shot 18 of 50 from the field for 36 percent.

The Lady Red Raiders were 2 of 8 from three-point range for 25 percent and 6 of 11 from the foul line for 55 percent.

For the game, London made 18 of 42 shots for 43 percent.

Both teams had what they would consider too many turnovers, with 20 for Miami Trace and 27 for London.

Miami Trace took an early 4-0 lead, only to see London go on a 6-0 run for a 6-4 advantage.

Freshman Shaylee McDonald hit a three-point basket for Miami Trace, giving the Lady Panthers back the lead, 7-6.

They would not trail again in the game.

Miami Trace led 13-8 at the end of the first quarter.

The Lady Panthers had their best scoring output in the second quarter, pouring in 22 points to 12 for London.

At the half, Miami Trace held a 35-20 lead.

Miami Trace’s biggest lead in the third quarter was 18 points, which was the margin at the end of the period, 53-35.

London outscored Miami Trace by four points in the fourth quarter, not nearly enough to mount a challenge as the Lady Panthers remained undefeated and London suffered its first loss of the season.

“London has a really nice group of kids,” Miami Trace head coach Ben Ackley said. “I didn’t think our effort, defensively, was quite as good as it should have been.

“We scored the ball better and I thought we were unselfish,” Ackley said. “At times, we looked better in transition than we have all year. There were a lot of positives, but we have a long way to go yet.

“The kids are learning to play together and I thought we got contributions from a lot of different people, which is always encouraging,” Ackley said.

Miami Trace will be back at home Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, hosting East Clinton with the j-v game at 5:30 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 13 22 18 5 — 58

L 8 12 15 9 — 44

MIAMI TRACE — Olivia Wolffe 0-0-0; Cassidy Lovett 1-1-3; Becca Ratliff 1 (1)-0-5; Hanna Reisinger 0 (2)-6-12; Shaylee McDonald 0 (1)-0-3; Morgan Miller 1-0-2; Victoria Fliehman 1 (4)-2-16; Tanner Bryant 6-4-16; Tori Evans 0-0-0; Samantha Ritenour 0-1-1; Tori Riley 0-0-0. TOTALS — 10 (8)-14-58. Free throw shooting: 14 of 18 for 78 percent. Three-point field goals: Fliehman, 4; Reisinger, 2; McDonald, Ratliff. Combined field goal shooting: 18 of 50 for 36 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 8 of 18 for 44 percent. Turnovers: 20. Rebounds: 29 (11 offensive). Assists: 12. Steals: 16. Personal fouls: 14.

LONDON — Macey Mullins 0-0-0; Kiana Price 3-0-6; Taylor Sabulsky 0-0-0; Malorie Colwell 3 (1)-0-9; Kaitlin Patterson 2-0-4; Rachael Alexander 1-2-4; Emily Minner 2 (1)-3-10; Karlie Alexander 2-0-4; Elizabeth Oney 1-0-2; Hannah Coleman 2-1-5. TOTALS — 16 (2)-6-44. Free throw shooting: 6 of 11 for 55 percent. Three-point field goals: Colwell, Minner. Combined field goal shooting: 18 of 42 for 43 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 2 of 8 for 25 percent. Turnovers: 27. Offensive rebounds: 12.

Miami Trace freshman Shaylee McDonald (left), puts up a shot against London junior Elizabeth Oney during the McDonald’s Holiday Tournament championship game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016 at Greeneview High School in Jamestown. http://recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Shaylee-McDonald-MT-vs-London-12-29-16.jpg Miami Trace freshman Shaylee McDonald (left), puts up a shot against London junior Elizabeth Oney during the McDonald’s Holiday Tournament championship game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016 at Greeneview High School in Jamestown. 2016 McDONALD’S HOLIDAY ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM — (l-r); Malorie Colwell and Emily Minner, London; Kerrigan Kelly, Madison Plains; Faith Strickle, Greeneview and, from Miami Trace, Tanner Bryant and tournament MVP Victoria Fliehman. http://recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_McDonalds-2016-girls-all-tournament-team.jpg 2016 McDONALD’S HOLIDAY ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM — (l-r); Malorie Colwell and Emily Minner, London; Kerrigan Kelly, Madison Plains; Faith Strickle, Greeneview and, from Miami Trace, Tanner Bryant and tournament MVP Victoria Fliehman.

