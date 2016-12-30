Lady Panthers win McDonald’s opener against Greeneview

JAMESTOWN — The Miami Trace Lady Panthers opened the 2016 McDonald’s Holiday Tournament on Tuesday, Dec. 27 with a 56-29 win over Greeneview on the Rams’ home floor.

Miami Trace junior Victoria Fliehman was the game’s leading scorer with 22 points.

She went on to be named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player after the title win over London Thursday night.

Junior Tanner Bryant scored 10 points for Miami Trace. She was named to the all-tournament team.

Senior Samantha Ritenour and sophomore Cassidy Lovett both added eight points for the Lady Panthers.

For Greeneview, junior Faith Strickle led with 11 points. She was named to the all-tournament team after Thursday’s win over Madison Plains.

Miami Trace led 11-6 at the end of the first quarter and 24-15 at the half.

After three quarters, Miami Trace held a 43-21 lead on their way to the victory.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 11 13 19 13 — 56

JG 6 9 6 8 — 29

MIAMI TRACE — Cassidy Lovett 3-2-8; Hanna Reisinger 0-1-1; Shaylee McDonald 2 (1)-0-7; Morgan Miller 0-0-0; Victoria Fliehman 9 (1)-1-22; Tanner Bryant 5-0-10; Tori Evans 0-0-0; Samantha Ritenour 4-0-8; Tori Riley 0-0-0. TOTALS — 23 (2)-4-56. Free throw shooting: 4 of 6 for 67 percent. Three-point field goals: McDonald, Fliehman. Combined field goal shooting: 25 of 56 for 45 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 2 of 11 for 18 percent. Turnovers: 8.

GREENEVIEW — Frankie Fife 1-2-4; Hannah Ferrell 0-0-0; Sabrina Saunders 2-2-6; McKyna Woods 0-0-0; Sylvie Sonneman 0 (1)-0-3; Kenzie Harding 0-1-1; Faith Strickle 2 (2)-1-11; Jacquie Hall 0-0-0; Ashley Schloss 0-0-0; Caitlin Sweat 2-0-4. TOTALS — 7 (3)-6-29. Free throw shooting: 6 of 8 for 75 percent. Three-point field goals: Strickle, 2; Sonneman. Combined field goal shooting: 10 of 35 for 29 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 3 of 10 for 30 percent. Turnovers: 20.

By Chris Hoppes [email protected]

Reach Chris Hoppes at 740-335-3611, ext. 1104, or on Twitter @choppes1

