Lady Panthers beat McClain, 39-28

GREENFIELD — The Miami Trace Lady Panthers improved to 5-0 in the final year ever of the South Central Ohio League with a 39-28 win at McClain High School Saturday, Dec. 17.

Both teams struggled from the field, with Miami Trace making 14 of 47 shots for 30 percent.

McClain made 8 of 34 field goals for 24 percent.

Junior Victoria Fliehman led Miami Trace with nine points.

Senior Samantha Ritenour scored eight points, while senior Hanna Reisinger and junior Tanner Bryant both scored seven points.

McClain’s Beth Montgomery was the game’s leading scorer with 17 points.

Liz Kegley was next with four points.

In this low-scoring affair, Miami Trace led 9-3 at the end of the first quarter.

By the half, the Lady Panthers held a 21-6 advantage.

The 15-point lead proved to be more than enough for Miami Trace.

McClain outscored Miami Trace 10-9 in the third quarter and 12-9 in the fourth for the 39-28 final.

McClain turned the ball over 26 times to nine for Miami Trace.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 9 12 9 9 — 39

Mc 3 3 10 12 — 28

MIAMI TRACE — Olivia Wolffe 0-0-0; Cassidy Lovett 2-0-4; Hanna Reisinger 1 (1)-2-7; Shaylee McDonald 1-0-2; Morgan Miller 1-0-2; Victoria Fliehman 3-3-9; Tanner Bryant 3-1-7; Samantha Ritenour 2-4-8; Tori Riley 0-0-0. TOTALS — 13 (1)-10-39. Free throw shooting: 10 of 15 for 67 percent. Three-point field goal: Reisinger. Combined field goal shooting: 14 of 47 for 30 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 1 of 17 for 6 percent. Turnovers: 9.

McCLAIN — Beth Montgomery 3 (2)-5-17; Maddy Stegbauer 0 (1)-0-3; Malea Montavon 0-0-0; Taylor Polley 0-2-2; Kelli Uhrig 0-0-0; Lexie Barton 0-0-0; Bryn Karnes 0-0-0; Liz Kegley 1-2-4; Makenzie Monatvon 1-0-2. TOTALS — 5 (3)-9-28. Free throw shooting: 9 of 13 for 69 percent. Three-point field goals: Montgomery, 2; Stegbauer. Combined field goal shooting: 8 of 34 for 24 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 3 of 18 for 17 percent. Turnovers: 26.

By Chris Hoppes [email protected]

Reach Chris Hoppes at 740-335-3611, ext. 1104, or on Twitter @choppes1

