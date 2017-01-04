Lady Panthers roll over EC, 70-38

The Miami Trace Lady Panthers and East Clinton Lady Astros ushered in the New Year with the first game of 2017 at the Panther Pit on the campus of Miami Trace High School Wednesday night.

After an explosive first quarter, offensively, for both teams, the game settled in with Miami Trace pulling away for a 70-38 victory.

Miami Trace junior Tanner Bryant was the game’s leading scorer with 27 points. She also led the Lady Panthers with eight rebounds.

Fellow junior Victoria Fliehman scored 17 points and grabbed five rebounds.

Everyone on the squad played for Miami Trace and eight different players scored, including six different players hitting at least one three-point field goal.

For East Clinton, sophomore Mackenzie Campbell had 11 points and junior Paige Lilly scored 10.

Miami Trace led wire-to-wire in this one, starting out with a 7-2 run to open the game.

East Clinton pulled to within three points (9-6) before Miami Trace went on an 8-0 run with three-point baskets by Hanna Reisinger and Becca Ratliff.

The scoring was fairly prolific in the first quarter. After the first eight minutes of play, Miami Trace held a 29-17 lead.

Over the next two quarters, the two teams would not quite equal that initial scoring burst.

The Lady Panthers outscored East Clinton 11-4 in the second quarter to take a 40-21 lead.

The third quarter was the closest in the game as Miami Trace scored 14 points to 10 for East Clinton. After three, the Lady Panthers were in control, 54-31.

The fourth quarter saw a bit more scoring for Miami Trace with 16 points and a bit more defense, as well, as East Clinton tallied seven points for the 70-38 final.

“We weren’t happy with the amount of points we gave up in the first quarter,” Miami Trace head coach Ben Ackley said. “They are much improved. They have three really nice guards who handle the ball well and they are quick.

“I thought (East Clinton) did a good job in the first quarter,” Ackley said. “I thought that we had the pace where we wanted it. Becca Ratliff came in off the bench in the first quarter and really played well for us.

“Of course, Tanner and Vic scored the ball very well for us,” Ackley said. “They’re a tough match-up and they’re starting to gear up. I just can’t say enough about Hanna (Reisinger) and Cassidy (Lovett). They’re not going to win a scoring title, but, they’re the glue that holds all of this together. Cass’s defense was a turning point, because I thought their guards wore down as the game went on and Cass never gets tired.

“And, Hanna handles the ball so well,” Ackley said. “She gets us in our sets and she just doesn’t make mistakes.”

“I give Trace all the credit in the world,” East Clinton head coach Steven Gerber said. “Those kids play hard and they have scorers all over the floor. That’s tough to defend when they shoot the ball as well as they do.

“Offensively, we have good quarters and we have lulls,” Gerber said. “They got after us a little bit and forced us into some turnovers. Once we settled down, I thought we did fine. They pressured us into a lot of mistakes. We didn’t play as well as we could have tonight.”

East Clinton (now 3-9 overall, 0-6 in the SCOL) has a game Saturday at home against Clinton-Massie. The j-v game starts at noon.

Miami Trace (now 10-0 overall, 6-0 in the SCOL) will play at Washington High School against the Lady Blue Lions Saturday with the j-v game starting at noon.

Miami Trace is now rated No. 3 in the State in Division II by MaxPreps.

Elsewhere around the SCOL Wednesday, Chillicothe defeated Hillsboro, 50-20, Wilmington beat Washington, 56-32 and McClain got by Clinton-Massie, 41-35.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 29 11 14 16 — 70

EC 17 4 10 7 — 38

MIAMI TRACE — Olivia Wolffe 0-0-0; Cassidy Lovett 2-0-4; Becca Ratliff 1 (1)-0-5; Hanna Reisinger 0 (2)-0-6; Shaylee McDonald 0 (1)-0-3; Victoria Fliehman 4 (2)-3-17; Tanner Bryant 12 (1)-0-27; Tori Evans 0 (1)-0-3; Samantha Ritenour 2-1-5; Tori Riley 0-0-0. TOTALS — 21 (8)4-70. Free throw shooting: 4 of 6 for 67 percent. Three-point field goals: Reisinger, 2; Fliehman, 2; Ratliff, McDonald, Bryant, Evans. Combined field goal shooting: 29 of 65 for 45 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 8 of 19 for 42 percent. Turnovers: 15. Rebounds: 30 (14 offensive). Assists: 13. Personal fouls: 12. Steals: 23.

EAST CLINTON — Lacey Peterman 0-0-0; Mackenzie Campbell 4 (1)-0-11; Paige Lilly 3 (1)-1-10; Miranda Beener 0-2-2; Kaitlyn Durbin 1 (1)-0-5; Bre Davis 0-0-0; Sierra Christian 1-2-4; Rhylee Luttrell 0-0-0; Kayla Hall 3-0-6. TOTALS — 12 (3)-5-38. Free throw shooting: 5 of 8 for 63 percent. Three-point field goals: Campbell, Lilly, Durbin. Combined field goal shooting: 15 of 35 for 43 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 3 of 6 for 50 percent. Turnovers: 29. Offensive rebounds: 6.

Miami Trace wins j-v game against East Clinton

In the j-v game Wednesday, Miami Trace defeated East Clinton, 28-14.

Miami Trace (8-2 overall, 6-0 SCOL) was led by Becca Ratliff with eight points.

Olivia Wolffe scored six points, Tori Evans had five, Lena Steele scored four, Shania Villaruel had three points and Grace Bapst scored two.

Rhylee Luttrell shared game high scoring honors for East Clinton with eight points.

Katelyn Talbott scored four and Miranda Beener and Mercedes Gulley both chipped in one point.

Miami Trace sophomore Olivia Wolffe (2) puts up a shot during an SCOL game against East Clinton Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 at Miami Trace High School. Pictured for East Clinton are Rhylee Luttrell (43) and Bre Davis. http://recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Olivia-Wolffe-vs-East-Clinton-1-4-17-.jpg Miami Trace sophomore Olivia Wolffe (2) puts up a shot during an SCOL game against East Clinton Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 at Miami Trace High School. Pictured for East Clinton are Rhylee Luttrell (43) and Bre Davis. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

By Chris Hoppes [email protected]

Reach Chris Hoppes at 740-335-3611, ext. 1104, or on Twitter @choppes1

