Lady Lions fall to Wilmington, 56-32

WILMINGTON — Wilmington scored the last 11 points of the opening period and coasted to a 56-32 South Central Ohio League victory over the Lady Blue Lions of Washington Wednesday in girls basketball action at Fred Summers Court.

Mya Jackson accounted for six of her eight first quarter points in the run on her way to a game-high 27 points. She had 16 at the intermission.

Faith Sanderson started the spurt with a bomb midway through the first quarter and added a pair of free throws later. She tallied Wilmington’s first five points of the second quarter to finish the half with 10 points. Sanderson finished the game with 19.

The Hurricane advantage reached 20 by the end of the third quarter, 44-24, after it scored the final six of the period.

Wilmington (9-2, 5-1) led by as much as 56-30 with 2:40 left in the contest.

Hannah Haithcock led the Lions (3-5, 2-4) with 13 points, eight of those coming in the second quarter.

Rayana Burns had four of her six points in the opening period for the Blue Lions.

Washington will host SCOL-leaders and unbeaten Miami Trace Saturday with the j-v game commencing at noon.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 6 12 6 8 — 32

Wil. 16 15 13 12 — 56

WASHINGTON (fg-ft-tp) Burns 1-4-6, Hines 2-0-4, Wallace 2-0-4, Haithcock 5-3-13, Woods 1-0-2, Garrison 0-0-0, Taylor 0-3-3, Jenkins 0-0-0. Total 11-10-32. 3-point goals: None. FTM-FTA 10-16, 63 percent.

WILMINGTON (fg-ft-tp) J. Jamiel 1-0-2, Jackson 13-1-27, Sanderson 7-3-19, Stewart 1-1-3, Frisco 1-1-3, Quallen 0-0-0, K. Jamiel 0-0-0, Edingfield 1-0-2. Total 24-6-56. 3-point goals: 2 (Sanderson 2). FTM-FTA 6-8, 75 percent.