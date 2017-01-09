Lady Lions win Chillicothe Baker Bash

CHILLICOTHE — The Miami Trace and Washington High School bowling teams competed in the Chillicothe Baker Bash Saturday, Jan. 7.

In this format, a total of 14 teams rolled 16 Baker games with the top eight teams moving on to be seeded in a single-elimination bracket to decide the champion.

After 16 Baker games, the Miami Trace boys had the highest pin total of 2,980.

That gave the Panthers the No. 1 seed. They faced Logan Elm No. 1 and defeated them to advance to the semifinals against Lynchburg-Clay, who had beaten Logan.

The Panthers won that best 2 of 3 match to advance to the finals where they faced Hillsboro.

Hillsboro was the No. 2 seed and bested Washington and Chillicothe.

The Indians won the championship over Miami Trace.

Lynchburg-Clay defeated Chillicothe to claim third place.

On the girls’ side, Miami Trace rolled a 2,120 to place sixth. The Lady Panthers were led by Macy Detty.

Washington came through 16 Baker games with a score of 2,236 to take the No. 4 seed.

Washington defeated Wellston in the first round and Logan in the semifinals to face Logan Elm No. 1.

Washington defeated Logan Elm to take the Chillicothe Baker Bash title.

Hillsboro beat Logan to take third place.

Boys team scores through 16 Baker games:

Miami Trace, 2,980; Hillsboro, 2,836; Logan, 2,832; Zane Trace, 2,810; Chillicothe, 2,809; Lynchburg-Clay, 2,803; Washington, 2,679; Logan Elm 1, 2,580; Circleville 1, 2,558; McClain, 2,336; Westfall, 2,141; Wellston, 2,030; Logan Elm 2, 1,960; Logan Elm 3, 1,632; Circleville 2, 1,056.

Girls team scores through 16 Baker games:

Hillsboro, 2,615; Logan, 2,383; Logan Elm 1, 2,307; Washington, 2,236; Wellston, 2,128; Miami Trace, 2,120; Lynchburg-Clay, 2,103; Unioto, 2,058; Circleville 1, 1,892; Chillicothe, 1,890; Zane Trace, 1,844; McClain, 1,806; Logan Elm 2, 1,740; Circleville 2, 1,503.