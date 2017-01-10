Panthers beat Astros, 104-69

The Miami Trace Panthers hosted the East Clinton Astros Tuesday in an SCOL match-up.

Miami Trace had one of its better shooting nights in many years as they posted a 104-69 victory over the Astros.

The Panthers (now 10-2 overall, 6-0 in the SCOL) had six players reach double figures in scoring.

Miami Trace was led by senior DeAndre Pettiford with 31 points.

Junior Cameron Carter had 14, and seniors Mitchell Creamer, Tyrae Pettiford, Blake Pittser and Jacob Batson had 13, 12, 10 and 10, respectively.

Tyrae Pettiford had an awesome slam dunk off a pass from Pittser.

For the Astros, junior J.T. McCarren led with 28 points and fellow junior Wyatt Floyd scored 27, including hitting six of his team’s 9 three-point field goals.

Miami Trace was hot from the start, rolling out to a 12-0 lead.

At the end of the first quarter, the Panthers were in front, 23-11.

The Panthers increased their scoring output in the second quarter and the Astros more than doubled theirs. At the half, the Panthers were on top, 50-34.

Miami Trace increased its scoring once again in the third quarter, pouring in 31 points to 15 for East Clinton to take an 81-49 lead.

The Panthers hit the 100-point mark on a bucket by Creamer with 3:03 to play in the game.

The fourth quarter went 23-20 in favor of the Panthers on the way to the 104-69 victory.

The Panthers’ swarming defense was very definitely the difference in the game.

Miami Trace had 17 steals and East Clinton had a total of 27 turnovers.

DeAndre Pettiford led the Panthers with seven steals and also had six rebounds, including five on the offensive glass.

Senior Keondrick Bryant led the Panthers with seven rebounds.

Pittser paced the Panthers with six assists.

The Panthers made 42 of 74 field goal attempts for 56 percent.

“We did shoot the ball well and we were really, really organized in transition tonight, which I thought was a big key,” Miami Trace head coach Rob Pittser said. “That’s why the score got elevated so much. That’s why we got so much easy stuff, because our kids really got out and ran the wings well and that contributed to the inflated numbers.

“We had nine different kids score tonight and we had six in double figures,” Pittser said. “Anytime you get that many kids in the scoring column and get a number like we posted tonight, it’s a good night. The pressure was really good to us in the first half.

“When you get some of that easy stuff in transition, the run-outs and lay-ups, then the bucket seems bigger and you get those threes,” Pittser said. The Panthers hit 10 threes Tuesday night.

“Our kids are playing hard right now and buying in to what we’re trying to do,” Pittser said.

The SCOL-leading Panthers host the Washington Blue Lions Friday with the j-v game at 6 p.m.

Washington fell in a close game at Wilmington Tuesday, 79-75.

In other SCOL action Tuesday, Clinton-Massie beat McClain, 59-41 and Chillicothe defeated Hillsboro, 89-52.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 23 27 31 23 — 104

EC 11 23 15 20 — 69

MIAMI TRACE — DeAndre Pettiford 11 (2)-3-31; Cameron Carter 1 (3)-3-14; Tyrae Pettiford 5-3-13; Mitchell Creamer 6-0-12; Blake Pittser 2 (2)-0-10; Jacob Batson 2 (2)-0-10; Darby Tyree 2 (1)-0-7; Seth Leach 2-1-5; Keondrick Bryant 1-0-2; Heath Cockerill 0-0-0; Tiante Connell 0-0-0; Brett Lewis 0-0-0. TOTALS — 32 (10)-10-104. Free throw shooting: 10 of 22 for 45 percent. Three-point field goals: Carter, 3; D. Pettiford, 2; Pittser, 2; Batson, 2; Tryee. Combined field goal shooting: 42 of 74 for 56 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 10 of 20 for 50 percent. Rebounds: 33 (13 offensive). Assists: 19. Steals: 17. Blocks: 3. Turnovers: 9. Personal fouls: 15. Bench points: 33. Second chance points: 22. Points off turnovers: 22.

EAST CLINTON — J.T. McCarron 6 (1)-13-28; Wyatt Floyd 3 (6)-3-27; Cameron Conner 2 (1)-0-7; Brendon Jenkins 1 (1)-0-5; Alex Pence 1-0-2; Zach Mitchell 0-0-0; Jacob Olds 0-0-0; Dylan Michael 0-0-0; Evans 0-0-0; Logan Kelly 0-0-0; Matt Mitchell 0-0-0. TOTALS — 13 (9)-16-69. Free throw shooting: 16 of 18 for 88 percent. Three-point field goals: Floyd, 6; McCarron, Conner, Jenkins. Combined field goal shooting: 22 of 54 for 40 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 9 of 18 for 50 percent. Rebounds: 31 (8 offensive). Assists: 6. Steals: 3. Blocks: 1. Turnovers: 25. Personal fouls: 18. Bench points: 2. Second chance points: 10. Points off turnovers: 2.

Miami Trace senior Jacob Batson (right) takes the ball to the basket against East Clinton during an SCOL game Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 at Miami Trace High School. http://recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Jacob-Batson-vs-East-Clinton-1-10-2017.jpg Miami Trace senior Jacob Batson (right) takes the ball to the basket against East Clinton during an SCOL game Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 at Miami Trace High School. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald The Panthers hit the century mark Tuesday night against East Clinton. http://recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_MT-EC-final-score-1-10-17.jpg The Panthers hit the century mark Tuesday night against East Clinton. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

By Chris Hoppes [email protected]

