MT j-v, freshman teams beat Astros

The Miami Trace boys junior varsity and freshman basketball teams posted victories in SCOL play over East Clinton at home Tuesday, Jan. 10.

In the j-v game, the Panthers defeated the Astros, 55-51.

Miami Trace led 22-12 at the end of the first quarter and withstood a barrage of three-point field goals for the win as the Astros rallied in the second half.

Austin Brown led the Panthers with 11 points.

Brett Lewis had 10 points for the Panthers. He had one three-point field goal.

Also for the Panthers, Dakota Bolton scored nine points, including two three-point field goals; Drew Batson had seven points, Austin Mathews scored six points, Wyatt Cory had five, Angelo Macioce had three points and Heath Cockerill and Jacob Messer both had two points.

The Astros had three players in double figures, led by the game’s top scorer, Seth Garrison, with 17 points. Garrison had three of his team’s 10 three-point field goals.

Zach Mitchell scored 12 points (he hit two threes) and Colton Vadnais had 11 points (with three threes).

Also for the Astros, Dylan Michael scored eight points (including two threes); Gunner Neanover scored two points and Matt Mitchell had one.

In the freshman game Tuesday, Miami Trace beat East Clinton, 40-35.

Miami Trace’s Trevor Barker tied for game high scoring honors with 14 points. He connected for one three-point field goal.

Kyler Conn scored 13 points, including hitting three three-point baskets.

Kody Burns scored six points, Cody Brightman had three poitns and Cole Enochs and Caleb Perry each scored two points.

Aidan Henson paced the Astros with 14 points. He had two three-point field goals.

Matt Hall scored eight and Tristian Burkitt scored five. He had one three-point field goal.

Cunner Neanover had four points, while Colton Vadnais and Josh Cline both added two points.

By Chris Hoppes

