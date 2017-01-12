Panthers win dual with Blue Lions, 47-26

The Miami Trace Panthers hosted an SCOL dual wrestling match against the Washington Blue Lions Thursday at the Panther Pit.

Miami Trace won the varsity match, 47-26.

Of the contested matches, Miami Trace won seven, including three by pin.

At 152 pounds, Dereck Moore pinned Chris Conger; at 170 pounds, B.J. Anders pinned Collier Brown and at 182 pounds, Jacob Tinkler pinned Trenton Heinize.

Washington won four matches, with Zane Nelson getting the team’s only pin at 145 pounds over Bladeth Leamon.

The Blue Lions won one match by forfeit, that being Collin George at 113 pounds.

Miami Trace picked up two wins by forfeit, Jared Fenner at 195 pounds and Dalton Bartley at 220.

For the Blue Lions, Levi Clay won at 120 pounds, Tre Thomas won at 126 pounds and Trevor Hicks won at heavyweight.

For the Panthers, picking up wins were Storm Duffy (106), Coby Hughes (132), Dylan Murphy (138) and James Munro at 160 pounds.

Miami Trace improved to 5-0 in SCOL dual matches as they top the standings, trying to win the final-ever South Central Ohio League wrestling title.

The Panthers have a rescheduled SCOL match with Chillicothe at Clinton-Massie Jan. 26.

“It’s always a pretty cool enviornment,” Miami Trace head coach Ben Fondale said of the large, enthusiastic crowd of Panther and Blue Lion supporters.

“We came up with a few big wins,” Fondale said. “Some wins were unexpected; we also had a few fall short of what was expected. Our guys got the pins and at the same time, we fought off the attempted pins.”

The next event on the Panthers’ schedule is the annual McDonald’s/Miami Trace Invitational Saturday, Jan. 21, beginning at 10 a.m.

“We’re upset that we lost,” Washington head coach Louis Reid said. “We come out here and we want to win.

“I’m really happy with my guy’s effort,” Reid said. “The effort was there. Trace gained a lot of momentum right up through the middle weights and it’s tough to come from behind.

“We had guys fight off their backs all night long,” Reid said. “We talk about needing to win eight matches. Tonight, we won five matches. And that’s going to cost you a dual meet.

“We’ve got some young kids in the line-up, but it doesn’t matter,” Reid said. “Everyone’s out there wrestling well. We’re going to work to improve.

“We go to Marion (Friday and Saturday) and we’ll wrestle eight matches,” Reid said. “So, we don’t have a lot of time to dwell on the result tonight. We’ll bounce back; we’re 8-6 now in dual meets and we’re 3-2 in the league now.

“We’ve got Wilmington and East Clinton next week,” Reid said.

Panthers win junior high match with Blue Lions

In the junior high dual meet between the Blue Lions and Panthers, Miami Trace won, 66-22.

For the Panthers, Weston Melvin (80), Dalton Minshall (110), Mcale Callahan (116), Jayden LeBeau (122), Jesse Benitez (128), Alex Smith (134), Devin Seymour (142), Luke Henry (150), Bryce Bennett (160), and Blake Roberts at 245, all won by forfeit.

For the Blue Lions, Austin Chamberlain won by forfeit at 86 pounds.

At 98 pounds, the Panthers’ Jared Seymour pinned Washington’s Jordan Rohrer in 2:33.

At 104 pounds, Washington’s Branton Dawes beat Miami Trace’s Graham Carson.

At 172 pounds, Washington’s Mason Mustain pinned the Panthers’ Brayden Smith in 1:49.

At 205 pounds, Washington’s Andres Utren pinned Miami Trace’s Luke Anders in 4:15.

Miami Trace 47, Washington 26

106 – Storm Duffy MT d. Conner Lane W, 15-0

113 – Collin George W, won by forfeit

120 – Levi Clay W d. Wes Gandee MT, 13-0

126 – Tre Thomas W d. Jaymon Flaugher MT, 6-0

132 – Coby Hughes MT d. Kalub Wilkerson W, 16-1

138 – Dylan Murphy MT d. Josh Waters W, 17-7

145 – Zane Nelson W, pinned Bladeth Leamon MT, 4:54

152 – Dereck Moore MT, pinned Chris Conger W, 3:17

160 – James Munro MT d. Ethan Stewart W, 6-2

170 – B.J. Anders MT, pinned Collier Brown W, 4:33

182 – Zach Tinkler MT, pinned Trenton Heinize W, 2:23

195 – Jared Fenner MT, won by forfeit

220 – Dalton Bartley MT, won by forfeit

285 – Trevor Hicks W d. Colin Wolfe MT, 8-0

Miami Trace’s Dereck Moore (facing left) wrestles Washington’s Chris Conger at 152 pounds at the annual dual meet Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 at Miami Trace High School. Moore won this match by pin. http://recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Conger-v-Moore.jpg Miami Trace’s Dereck Moore (facing left) wrestles Washington’s Chris Conger at 152 pounds at the annual dual meet Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 at Miami Trace High School. Moore won this match by pin. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Washington’s Trevor Hicks, at left, a State-qualifier last season, grapples with Miami Trace’s Colin Wolfe at heavyweight Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 at Miami Trace High School. Hicks won this match, 8-0. http://recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Hicks-Wolffe.jpg Washington’s Trevor Hicks, at left, a State-qualifier last season, grapples with Miami Trace’s Colin Wolfe at heavyweight Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 at Miami Trace High School. Hicks won this match, 8-0. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Miami Trace’s Dylan Murphy, left, faces off against Josh Waters of Washington in a match at 138 pounds Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 at Miami Trace High School. Murphy won this match, 17-7. http://recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Murphy-Waters.jpg Miami Trace’s Dylan Murphy, left, faces off against Josh Waters of Washington in a match at 138 pounds Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 at Miami Trace High School. Murphy won this match, 17-7. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos At 182 pounds, Miami Trace’s Jacob Tinkler, facing left, wrestled Washington’s Trenton Heinize. Tinkler won this match by pin. http://recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Tinkler-Henize.jpg At 182 pounds, Miami Trace’s Jacob Tinkler, facing left, wrestled Washington’s Trenton Heinize. Tinkler won this match by pin. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos

By Chris Hoppes [email protected]

Reach Chris Hoppes at 740-335-3611, ext. 1104, or on Twitter @choppes1

Reach Chris Hoppes at 740-335-3611, ext. 1104, or on Twitter @choppes1