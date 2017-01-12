Lady Lions fall to Chillicothe, 66-53

CHILLICOTHE — The Washington Lady Blue Lion varsity basketball team traveled to Ohio’s first capital Wednesday night for an SCOL game against the Chillicothe Lady Cavaliers.

Chillicothe won the game, 66-53.

Washington was led in scoring two a pair of freshmen: Rayana Burns scored 17 points and had two three-point field goals. She also led the team with eight assists and five steals.

Shawna Conger scored 12 points, hitting four three-point baskets.

Sophomore Hannah Haithcock scored six points and blocked three shots.

For the Lady Cavs, senior Osh Brown was the game’s leading scorer with 21 points.

Junior Shawnee Smith scored 17 points and freshman Shawnice Smith had 13 points.

Washington shot 40 percent from the field (20 of 50), while Chillicothe hit 26 of 57 field goal attempts for 46 percent.

The Lady Lions had seven three-point baskets and Chillicothe hit six threes.

At the end of the first quarter, Chillicothe was in the lead, 18-14.

At the half, it was 30-28, Chillicothe.

The Lady Cavaliers led after three quarters of play, 49-41.

Washington (now 4-7 overall, 2-5 in the SCOL) is at home Saturday to take on East Clinton. The j-v game starts at 5:30 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 14 14 13 12 — 53

C 18 12 19 17 — 66

WASHINGTON — Rayana Burns 5 (2)-1-17; Maddy Garrison 0-0-0; Bre Taylor 1-0-2; Kassidy Hines 1 (1)-0-5; Savannah Wallace 2-0-4; Tabby Woods 0-3-3; Shawna Conger 0 (4)-0-12; Maddy Jenkins 2-0-4; Hannah Haithcock 2-2-6. TOTALS — 13 (7)-6-53. Free throw shooting: 6 of 11 for 55 percent. Three-point field goals: Conger, 4; Burns, 2; Hines. Three-point field goal shooting: 7 of 18 for 39 percent. Combined field goal shooting: 20 of 50 for 40 percent. Rebounds: 24 (9 offensive). Points off turnovers: 10. Second chance points: 12. Points in the paint: 20. Assists: 14. Steals: 6. Blocks: 3. Turnovers: 13. Personal fouls: 13.

CHILLICOTHE — Hayden Price 0-0-0; McKenzie Green 2-1-5; Meliah Johnson 1-0-2; Kayla Daniels 0-0-0; Rebecca Corbin 0-0-0; Shawnee Smith 3 (3)-2-17; Shawntel Smith 1 (2)-0-8; Essence Devlin 0-0-0; Shawnice Smith 5 (1)-0-13; Osh Brown 8-5-21. TOTALS — 20 (6)-8-66. Free throw shooting: 8 of 14 for 57 percent. Three-point field goals: Shawnee Smith, 3; Shawntel Smith, 2; Shawnice Smith. Three-point field goal shooting: 6 of 17 for 35 percent. Combined field goal shooting: 26 of 57 for 46 percent. Rebounds: 42 (19 offensive). Points off turnovers: 13. Second chance points: 19. Points in the paint: 36. Assists: 12. Steals: 2. Blocks: 4. Turnovers: 14. Personal fouls: 11.

By Chris Hoppes [email protected]

Reach Chris Hoppes at 740-335-3611, ext. 1104, or on Twitter @choppes1

