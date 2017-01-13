McClain wins 5-team swim meet

Washington, Miami Trace, Clinton-Massie, McClain and Madison Plains swim teams held a meet on Jan. 10 at the Fayette County YMCA.

McClain edged out the Miami Trace girls by two points with a team score of 441 followed by Miami Trace with 439.

Washington was third with 343 points, followed by Clinton-Massie with 304 and Madison Plains with 40 points.

First place finisher for Washington was Megan Rohrer in the 100 yard breaststroke in 1:24.47.

McClain won the boys’ competition with a team score of 425, followed by Clinton-Massie with 289 points, Miami Trace with 269 and Washington with 190 points.

Panther Jacob Haldeman finished first in the 50 yard freestyle, 24.65 and the 100 yard breaststroke, 1:11.27.

Washington’s Liam Downing won the 100 yard butterfly with a time of 1:12.13.

The next swim meet is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 21 at 2 p.m. at the Fayette County YMCA.

Meet results for the Lady Panthers and Blue Lions:

200 Medley Relay – MT Clare Sollars, Destiny Schook, Morgan Leisure, Kaitlyn Taylor, 3rd, 2:30.84. MT Tori Morrison, Taylor Barrett, Gretchen Rife, Lilly Litteral, 3rd, 2:38.34. WCH McKenna Garren, Casey Ramirez, Megan Rohrer, Delaney Greer, 6th, 2:37.52.

200 Yard Freestyle – MT Lauren Truex, 2nd, 2:34.56 and Addie Braden, 3rd, 2:37.25. WCH Faith Kobel, 8th, 3:14.41, and Christina Luebbe, 9th, 3:29.98.

200 Yard IM – WCH Megan Rohrer, 2nd, 2:55.15, and Mackenzie Truex, 7th, 3:33.17. MT Morgan Leisure, 4th, 3:13.80 and Taylor Barrett, 5th, 3:13.99.

50 Yard Freestyle – MT Kaitlyn Taylor, 2nd, 30.10 and Lilly Litteral, 3rd, 31.69, Cameron Bucher, 39.77, Sarah Havens, 41.86, Anna Williams, 42.69, Kaitlin Arnold, 46.63. WCH Grace Gerber, 5th, 33.57, Camryn Waldrop, 7th, 36.85, Kara Dolhra, 45.21.

100 Yard Butterfly – MT Destiny Schook, 3rd, 1:33.18, Gretchen Rife, 7th, 2:01.19. WCH Mackenzie Truex, 6th, 1:40.24.

100 Yard Freestyle – MT Clare Sollars, 2nd, 1:05.70, Kaitlyn Taylor, 3rd, 1:10.10, Kiersten Odierno, 1:29.16, Kate Leach, 1:33:.29. WCH Andrea Fitzpatrick 8th, 1:31.68, Alexandria Cartwright, 9th, 1:37.49.

500 Yard Freestyle – MT Clare Sollars, 2nd, 6:32.78 and Addie Braden, 4th, 7:04.53. WCH Aria Marting, 5th, 8:11.28, Camryn Waldrop, 6th, 9:03.39.

200 Freestyle Relay – MT Lauren Truex, Keylee Smith, Tori Morrison, Lily Litteral, 2nd, 2:07.13. MT Marissa Sheets, Carissa Hostetler, Olivia Flerchinger, Ally Streitenberger, 3rd, 2:16.79. WCH Grace Gerber, Mackenzie Truex, Aria Marting, Megan Rohrer, 4th, 2:18.62, and Faith Kobel, Camryn Waldrop, Casey Ramirez, Andrea Fitzpatrick, 7th, 2:36.30.

100 Yard Backstroke – MT Tori Morrison, 2nd, 1:21.28, Kylie Pettit, 4th, 1:30.59. WCH Aria Marting, 6th, 1:36.75 and Christina Luebbe, 7th, 1:39.64.

100 Yard Breaststroke – WCH Megan Rohrer, 1st, 1:24.47 and Casey Ramirez, 5th, 1:42.61 and Alexandria Cartwright, 1:45.59. MT Destiny Schook 3rd, 1:34.45 and Taylor Barrett, 4th, 1:36.18.

400 Yard Freestyle Relay – MT Addie Braden, Kaitlyn Taylor, Lauren Truex Clare Sollars, 2nd, 4:36.82, and Gretchen Rife, Kylie Pettit, Allie Streitenberger, Morgan Leasure, 4th, 5:10.20. WCH Alexandria Cartwright, Camryn Waldrop, Andrea Fitzpatrick, Kara Vohra, 6th, 6:44.25.

Meet results for the Panther and Blue Lion Boys:

200 Medley Relay – WCH Trevor Minyo, Spencer Minyo, Liam Downing, Kyler Runk, 2nd, 2:17.92.

200 Yard Freestyle – MT Hunter Howard, 4th, 2:45.53 Hunter Roush, 7th, 3:28.89. WCH Trevor Minyo, 6th, 3:24.47.

200 Yard IM – WCH Spencer Minyo, 2nd, 2:47.97. MT Isaac Abare, 3rd, 3:06.91.

50 Yard Freestyle – MT Jacob Haldeman, 1st, 24.65 and Jacob Downing, 8th 35.61, Trevor Throckmorton, 32.12, Cahlin Orso, 34.95, Colton Sword, 36.02. WCH Liam Downing, 4th, 27.53, Kyler Runk, 7th, 30.02.

100 Yard Butterfly – WCH Liam Downing, 1st, 1:12.13 and Kyler Runk, 2nd, 1:26.89.

100 Yard Freestyle – MT Josh Liff, 5th, 1:17.30, and Kahlin Orso, 7th, 1:30.55. WCH Trevor Minyo, 6th, 1:19.59.

500 Yard Freestyle – MT Hunter Howard, 4th, 7:42.15.

200 Freestyle Relay – WCH Liam Downing, Spencer Minyo, Trevor Minyo, Kyler Runk, 3rd, 2:00.78. MT Josh Liff, Hunter Roush, Jacob Downing, Trevor Throckmorton, 5th, 2:17.64,

100 Yard Backstroke – MT Isaac Abare, 2nd, 1:21.64 and Justin Jones, 4th 1:36.00.

100 Yard Breaststroke – MT Jacob Haldeman, 1st, 1:11.27 and Hunter Roush, 7th 1:44.74. WCH Spencer Minyo, 2nd, 1:17.22.

400 Yard Freestyle Relay – MT Isaac Abare, Hunter Howard, Justin Jones, Jacob Haldeman 2nd, 4:35.57, and Hunter Roush, Kahlin Orso, Josh Liff, and Trevor Throckmorton, 5th, 5:44.41.

Editor’s note: If any parent of a Washington High School swimmer has pictures they would like to submit to be included in a future article, please email to: [email protected] Please identify the person in the photo and the event involved. Thank you.

Miami Trace’s Justin Jones (second from bottom) placed fourth in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:36.00. http://recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Justin-Jones-swim-pic.jpg Miami Trace’s Justin Jones (second from bottom) placed fourth in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:36.00. Miami Trace’s Lauren Truex placed second in the 200-yard freestyle in a time of 2:34.56. http://recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Lauren-Truex.jpg Miami Trace’s Lauren Truex placed second in the 200-yard freestyle in a time of 2:34.56. The Miami Trace 400-yard freestyle relay team of (l-r); Addy Braden, Clare Sollars, Kaitlyn Taylor and Lauren Truex, placed second in a time of 4:36.82. http://recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_MT-girls-swim-relay-team-pic.jpg The Miami Trace 400-yard freestyle relay team of (l-r); Addy Braden, Clare Sollars, Kaitlyn Taylor and Lauren Truex, placed second in a time of 4:36.82.