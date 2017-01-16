Lady Lions top Astros, 58-33

The Washington Lady Blue Lion basketball team welcomed the team from East Clinton for an SCOL game Saturday night, Jan. 14.

Washington won the game, 58-33.

The win lifts Washington’s record of 5-7 overall, 3-5 in the SCOL.

Washington sophomore Hannah Haithcock was the game’s leading scorer, pouring in 24 points. She led the Lady Lions with nine rebounds and added two steals.

Freshman Rayana Burns had 10 points to go with seven rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Sophomore Tabby Woods also scored 10 points for Washington. She had three assists.

Junior Maddy Garrison had two steals for Washington.

East Clinton sophomore Kailtyn Durbin led the Astros with 10 points.

Sophomore Lacey Peterman was next with six points.

“It was a great team win,” Washington head coach Samantha Leach said. “I’m very proud of the girls and they way they worked together and how hard they played from start to finish.”

Washington jumped out to a 9-0 lead and led 19-6 at the end of the first quarter.

East Clinton’s best quarter of play was the second, where they outscored Washington, 12-8.

At the half, Washington led, 27-18.

Washington had another very good defensive quarter in the third, holding the Astros to six points, while scoring 15 to take a 42-24 lead.

Washington won the fourth quarter, 16-9 for the final, 58-33.

Washington will be at Greenfield to take on the McClain Lady Tigers Wednesday with the j-v game at 5:30 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 19 8 15 16 — 58

EC 6 12 6 9 — 33

WASHINGTON — Rayana Burns 4-2-10; Maddy Garrison 1-0-2; Bre Taylor 0-0-0; Kassidy Hines 0 (1)-0-3; Savannah Wallace 3-0-6; Savanna Davis 0-0-0; Tabby Woods 3-4-10; Shawna Conger 0 (1)-0-3; Maddy Jenkins 0-0-0; Hannah Haithcock 10 (1)-1-24. TOTALS — 21 (3)-7-58. Free throw shooting: 7 of 10 for 70 percent. Three-point field goals: Hines, Conger, Haithcock. Combined field goal shooting: 21 of 46 for 46 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 3 of 11 for 27 percent. Rebounds: 32. Assists: 14. Steals: 9. Turnovers: 20.

EAST CLINTON — Lacey Peterman 1 (1)-1-6; Mackenzie Campbell 2-1-5; Paige Lilly 0-4-4; Miranda Beener 0-0-0; Kailtyn Durbin 4-2-10; Bre Davis 1-0-2; Sierra Christian 2-0-4; Rhylee Luttrell 0-0-0; Kayla Hall 1-0-2. TOTALS — 11 (1)-8-33. Free throw shooting: 8 of 22 for 36 percent.

Washington wins j-v game over East Clinton

In the j-v game Saturday, Washington edged East Clinton, 28-26.

Maddy Jenkins hit the game-winning basket for Washington with 3.7 seconds to play in the contest.

Raven Haithcock was the game’s leading scorer for Washington with 10 points. She had one of the team’s three-point baskets.

Halli Wall scored five points for Washington, including one three-point field goal.

Maddy Garrison and Maddy Jenkins both scored four points; Bre Taylor hit one three-pointer for three points and Shawna Conger scored two points.

Paige Lilly led East Clinton with seven points.

Lacey Peterman and Miranda Beener each scored six points, Rhylee Luttrell had five points, including the Astros’ one three-point basket and Sierra Christian added two points.

Reach Chris Hoppes at 740-335-3611, ext. 1104, or on Twitter @choppes1

