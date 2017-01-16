MT gymnasts 6th at Flip Fest

Leading her team with higher marks on all four competition events, Miami Trace freshman Abby Arledge posted a 31.85 all-around score aiding the Panther gymnasts to a 6th-place finish at the Flip Fest held at Anderson High School Saturday, Jan. 14.

The young Panther team completed the invitational meet with a 116.5. Magnificat won the meet achieving a 144.0 team score.

Miami Trace improved all their performances on the vault, each gymnast upping her individual mark on the event, according to head coach Susan Holloway.

Miami Trace began its competition on the balance beam.

Arledge included a new “B” skill of a back handspring on the four inch wide apparatus.

Teammate Devan Thomas performed her routine – landing each of her skills and earning a 7.9 mark from the judge.

“The girls are becoming more confident of their dance elements and strength in their tumbling on floor exercise,” Holloway said.

Thomas led the team on uneven bars, connecting on all her required skills, allowing the routine to flow, showing height of casts and maintaining correct shape of movements, Holloway explained.

The team travels to Marysville Wednesday and will host a home meet this Friday at 6 p.m. at Tric’s Gymnastic Academy.

Miami Trace freshman Abby Arledge, leaps high over the top of the four-inch wide balance beam at a meet at Anderson High School Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. http://recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Abby-Arledge-MT-gymnastics-1-17-17.jpg Miami Trace freshman Abby Arledge, leaps high over the top of the four-inch wide balance beam at a meet at Anderson High School Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017.