StClair new WCH Little League president

The Washington C.H. Little League is looking forward to the upcoming 63rd season of the league in 2017.

Former president, John Meriweather, stepped down from that post after the 2016 season.

Tyler StClair will be the new WCH Little League president.

“Mr. Meriweather has been involved with Washington Little League for the past 41 years and has dedicated a huge amount of his time and efforts into the program,” StClair said. “Without his efforts and coordination, many of us wouldn’t have had the oppourtunity to participate in Little League baseball.

“He has helped thousands of kids progress through the system,” StClair said. “He has gone above and beyond in his attempts to make sure that Little League baseball continued in Fayette County year after year. If available, Mr. Meriweather will be throwing out the first pitch to kick off this season, and his retirement.”

Opening Day ceremonies are slated to begin at noon on Saturday, April 29 at the Little League Park on Lewis Street.

The Board of Directors for Washington Little League, which includes President Tyler StClair, Vice President Ryan Lynch, Player Agent Jason Waters, Safety Officer Wes Dawes, Secretary Steve Luebbe and Treasurer Mark Richards, would like to say thank you to John Meriweather for all of his hard work and his advice. Without his guidance and direction, none of this would be possible.

They would also like to invite and encourage everyone to come out and enjoy the Opening Day ceremonies.

WCH Little League registration day set for Feb. 13

Washington Little League baseball is announcing sign-ups and registration for the 2017 season on Monday, Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m. in the Washington Middle School cafeteria.

Registration is open to kids with playing ages between 7 and 12 years old. All players born between May 1, 2004 and Aug. 31, 2010, are eligible to sign up.

Items needed at the time of registration will be three documents that prove residency in Fayette County. These can be a utility bill with parent/guardian’s name and address, a valid state-issued ID or driver’s license, voter’s registration, local, state or federal records, medical records, insurance documents, etc.

A report card will no longer be accepted as part of the proof of residency for kids residing inside or outside of Fayette County, but attend school in Fayette County. Other forms are required for those residing outside of Fayette County that attend a local school district, and are available if needed.

You will also need to have a copy of your child’s birth certificate and the player registration fee of $50 per child, and $25 for each additional child from the same household.

Please contact Washington Little League President Tyler StClair at 740-463-4827 with any questions.