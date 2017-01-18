Lady Panthers roll over Hillsboro

HILLSBORO — The Hillsboro Lady Indians squared off against the undefeated Miami Trace Lady Panthers at home Wednesday night and walked away with a 65-28 loss.

Miami Trace junior Tanner Bryant was the game’s leading scorer with 16 points.

Sophomore Cassidy Lovett and freshman Shaylee McDonald both had 11 points, senior Hanna Reisinger had eight points and junior Victoria Fliehman had seven.

Lana Grover and Madi Marsh led scoring for the Indians with five and six points, respectively.

Hillsboro had a short-lived 2-point lead in the first two minutes of the game, which Miami Trace quickly put to rest by tying the score at 5-5 by 6:18.

Before the clock hit five minutes, the visitors had taken the lead — and they kept it for the rest of the game. The first quarter ended with 19-7 on the scoreboard in favor of the Lady Panthers. Lana Grover scored 5 of Hillsboro’s 7 points for the quarter.

The second quarter saw Miami Trace expand their lead by 15 points, scoring 22 points before the half while keeping Hillsboro at 6 points for the quarter. McKenzie Cosby, Kayden Watson and Sydney Bobbitt each scored 2 points for the Lady Indians.

Miami Trace led, 41-13 at the half.

The visitors boosted their lead to 43 points for the third quarter, keeping Hillsboro’s quarter total at one 3-point shot from Kaley Burns in the first minute of the period. The third-quarter score had the Lady Indians remaining behind at 59-16.

Hillsboro doubled Miami Trace’s fourth-quarter gain at 12-6, but it wasn’t enough to undo the previous three quarters, and the Panthers finished the game off with a 37-point win at 65-28.

“Right now, everybody in the league wants to be that team,” said Hillsboro coach JR Moberly. “Those girls are out playing in the summertime, they live in the weight room and they don’t miss their one-on-four coaching sessions. Right now, we don’t have that kind of time and energy invested.”

“We dressed 16 kids tonight, and they all played,” said Miami Trace coach Ben Ackley. “It takes a lot to play in our program, it’s a 12-month-a-year deal. It’s very gratifying to see all of our kids get to play, and I’m proud of our effort overall — I thought our defense was good.”

Miami Trace was 27 of 57 from the field for 47 percent. They were 5 of 15 from three-point range for 33 percent.

The Miami Trace remains undefeated at 14-0, 9-0.

The Lady Panthers host Ross Southeastern Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

The Lady Indians drop to a 2-8 in the SCOL, 2-12 overall.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 19 22 18 6 — 65

H 7 6 3 12 — 28

MIAMI TRACE — Olivia Wolffe 2-4; Cassidy Lovett 1(3)-3/4-11; Hanna Reisinger 1(3)-0/2-8; Shaylee McDonald 5-1/1-11; Morgan Miller 1-2; Victoria Fliehman 2(1)-7; Tanner Bryant 7-2/2-16; Tori Evans 1-2; Samantha Ritenour 1-2; Aubrey Schwartz 1-2. TOTALS — 22 (5) – 6/9 – 65.

HILLSBORO — Mckenzie Cosby 1-2; Kayden Watson 1(1)-5; Sydney Bobbitt 1-0/1-2; Kelsey Burns 1/2-1; Lana Grover 1(1)-5; Karleigh Hopkins 1-0/1-2; Madi Marsh 2-2/2-6; Riley Moberly 2/2-2; Kaley Burns (1)-3. TOTALS — 7 (3) – 5/8 – 28.

Miami Trace’s Olivia Wolffe, left and Cassidy Lovett, trap Hillsboro’s Madi Marsh during an SCOL game Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 at Hillsboro High School. http://recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_cropDSC_0038-1-1-2.jpg Miami Trace’s Olivia Wolffe, left and Cassidy Lovett, trap Hillsboro’s Madi Marsh during an SCOL game Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 at Hillsboro High School.

MT wins, 65-28

By David Wright [email protected]

Reach David Wright at 937-402-2570, or on Twitter @SportsWrighter.

Reach David Wright at 937-402-2570, or on Twitter @SportsWrighter.