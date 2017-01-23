Lady Lions lose to SE, 65-51

The Washington Lady Blue Lions hosted the Southeastern Panthers in a non-league game Saturday afternoon.

Southeastern won the game, 65-51.

For Washington, sophomore Hannah Haithcock was the game’s leading scorer with 24 points. She turned in a double-double, grabbing 10 rebounds. Haithcock also had two three-point field goals.

Freshman Shawna Conger scored 10 points, including connecting on two three-point baskets. Conger led the Lady Lions with five steals.

Senior Savannah Wallace scored six points and had five rebounds.

Freshman Rayana Burns scored six points and led the team with seven assists. She also had three steals.

Haithcock and Wallace each had one blocked shot.

Southeastern took a 15-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.

At the half, the Panthers led, 29-21.

Southeastern had its highest offensive output of the game in the third quarter, scoring 20 points, while allowing nine to take a 49-30 lead.

Washington outscored Southeastern 21-16 in the fourth quarter for the final, 65-51.

Washington (now 5-9 overall) has an SCOL game at home Wednesday against Hillsboro. The j-v game starts at 5:30 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 8 13 9 21 — 51

SE 15 14 20 16 — 65

WASHINGTON — Rayana Burns 3-0-6; Maddy Garrison 0-0-0; Bre Taylor 1 (1)-0-5; Kassidy Hines 0-0-0; Savannah Wallace 1-4-6; Tabby Woods 0-0-0; Shawna Conger 2 (2)-0-10; Maddy Jenkins 0-0-0; Hannah Haithcock 8 (2)-2-24. TOTALS — 15 (5)-6-51. Free throw shooting: 6 of 10 for 60 percent. Three-point field goals: Conger, 2; Haithcock, 2; Taylor. Three-point field goal shooting: 5 of 16 for 31 percent. Combined field goal shooting: 20 of 61 for 33 percent. Rebounds: 24. Assists: 13. Turnovers: 19. Steals: 13. Blocks: 2.

SOUTHEASTERN — Kali Mitten 1-2-4; McKinley Mitten 0 (1)-0-3; Audrie Wheeler 4 (3)-5-22; Ella Skeens 10-7-27; Mandy Morris 0-0-0; Rachel Collins 2-0-4; Lindsey Skeens 0-0-0; Anna Evans 0-0-0; Skyler Hice 1-3-5. TOTALS — 18 (4)-17-65.

By Chris Hoppes [email protected]

Reach Chris Hoppes at 740-335-3611, ext. 1104, or on Twitter @choppes1

