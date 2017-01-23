MT wins invit.

The Miami Trace Panthers held their annual wrestling invitational, which again this year was sponsored by McDonald’s of Fayette County and Jamestown.

Miami Trace won the invitational with 325 points to 296 points for second-place Miami East.

Zane Trace was third with 266 points, followed by Covington (fourth with 192.5 points) Warren (fifth with 185 points) and Brookville sixth with 181 points.

Miami Trace had three weight class champions on the day: Storm Duffy at 106, Coby Hughes at 132 and Jared Fenner at 195.

Duffy won his pool with two pins. He pinned Damon Johnson of Aiken in 37 seconds and he pinned Andrew Stachler of Greenville in 2:40.

In the third round of the pool, Duffy beat Kaleb Ream of Shawnee, 10-6.

Duffy then pinned Ian Goodpaster of Deer Park in 1:08. In the championship match, Duffy beat Dolan Young of Covington, 9-8.

Hughes began his tournament with a pin of Ricoe Bush of Aiken in 1:33. He then pinned Connor McCune of Shawnee in 5:04. He pinned Travis Smith of Zach Trace in 1:59.

Hughes completed pool competition with a 9-6 decision over Wes Davenport of Unioto.

Hughes faced the other pool winner at 132 pounds, Alex Isbrandt of Miami East. Hughes won that match by default for the championship.

At 195 pounds, Fenner went 3-0 in his pool, all wins by pin. He pinned Nate Gessel of Warren in 38 seconds, then, it was Daron Hickey of Deer Park in 2:31 and finally, Deondre White of Columbus East in 18 seconds.

Fenner then pinned Justin Eyler of Brookville in 1:16 and Antrayel Horton of Aiken in 15 seconds to win his weight class.

Miami Trace did not have anyone wrestling at 113 pounds.

At 120 pounds, Miami Trace’s Wes Gandee went 2-2 on the day, placing third in his pool.

Gandee lost 10-5 in his first match to Ashten Moody of Unioto.

He then pinned Devon Myers of Brookville in 2:15, before being pinned by Micah Davis of Miami East in 3:08.

Gandee bounced back from that to pin Landon Haines of Warren in 1:07.

Gandee wrestled in the match for fifth and sixth place against Kyle Barga of Covington. Barga got the pin in 4:20.

Jaymon Flaugher wrestled for the Panthers at 126 pounds.

He went 1-2 in his pool.

He was pinned in his first match by Robby Martini of Taylor in 2:58. He was then pinned by Dean Hurd of Greenville in 3:58.

Flaugher then pinned Jake Griffin of Shawnee in 3:20.

Flaugher won his match for fifth place, pinning Stevie Osborne of Warren in 1:51.

At 138 pounds, Miami Trace’s Dylan Murphy went 2-1 in his pool.

Murphy began with a pin of Alex Monnig of Brookville in 27 seconds.

Murphy was then pinned by Zane Strubler of Miami East in 1:17.

Murphy turned right around and pinned Ryan Riley of Aiken in 28 seconds.

Murphy then beat Tristan Duffey of Warren, 13-6 and had a 14-1 major decision over Nick Humphreys of Shawnee to place fourth.

At 145 pounds, it was Bladeth Leamon for the Panthers.

Leamon pinned Matt Rutroff of Shawnee in 2:20 before being pinned by Brady Oberdier of Warren in 3:16.

Leamon lost an 8-3 decision to Cody Nickels of Miami East and then pinned Jacob Goldsmith of Greenville in 2:12 to place fifth.

Dereck Moore competed for the Panthers at 152 pounds.

He went 3-0 in his pool.

Moore won a technical fall, 17-2 over Liam Kellar of Warren.

Moore then picked up a forfeit and after that he beat Deron White of Covington, 14-8.

In the championship match, Moore was pinned in 1:20 by Peter Hummel of Brookville to finish second.

James Munro wrestled for the Panthers at 160 pounds.

Munro began with a 21-6 technical fall loss to Lance Miller of Covington.

Next, Munro pinned Michael Lynch of Warren in 44 seconds.

Munro got a pin in 3:17 over Michael Miller of Miami East.

Munro pinned Terrion Thompson of Columbus East in 2:30 before being pinned by Zach VanFossen of Wyoming in 4:15. Munro placed sixth.

Miami Trace had two wrestlers compete at 170 pounds.

Chris Powell went 0-3 in his pool, being pinned by Ben Davenport of Unioto in 3:12, then getting pinned by Robert Chalmers of Greenville in 1:28.

Powell lost by pin to Kevin Elliott of Columbus East in 3:05.

Also at 170 for the Panthers was B.J. Anders.

Anders began with a tough 16-14 overtime loss to Joseph Hilliard of Chillicothe.

Anders then won by pin in 5:20 over Zane Mancillas of Greenville.

Andres then lost an 8-2 decision to Brett Posey of Zane Trace.

At 182 pounds, Jacob Tinkler went 1-1 in his pool, but was able to win two additional matches to finish in fifth place.

In the pool, Tinkler pinned Gavin McReynolds of Covington in 1:55.

He then lost by pin to Josiah White of Brookville in 2:28.

Tinkler won a 9-3 decision over Nick Erslan of Chillicothe and pinned Dylan Anderson of Warren in 1:27.

At 220 pounds, Miami Trace’s Dalton Bartley went 2-1 in his pool.

He began with a pin of Alex Cruea of Brookville in 2:58.

Bartley won his second match by default over Zach Hinton of Warren.

In his third match, Bartley lost a tough 3-2 decision to Cole Maxson of Chillicothe.

Bartley went 2-0 in his final two matches, pinning Harley McNichols of Zane Trace in 2:28 and then posting a 9-2 win over Landin Brown of Greenville to place fourth.

Also at 220 pounds for Miami Trace, Kayleb Terhune went 3-0 in his pool.

Terhune started with a pin of David Shaw of Aiken in 5:34.

Then came a 10-5 decision over Prince Galloway of Columbus East and finally, another pin, this one in 1:15 over Harley McNicholas of Zane Trace.

Terhune beat Cole Maxson of Chillicothe, 12-5 before falling to Brenden Dalton of Miami East, 7-1.

At heavyweight, Colin Wolffe went 3-0 in his pool.

They were all quick pins for Wolffe; 49 seconds over Max Frankel of Wyoming, 49 seconds against Donte Ballinger of Aiken and 22 seconds over Christian King of Zane Trace.

Wolffe then was pinned by Tanner Kunz of Zane Trace in 3:59. He then pinned Nick Colley of Chillicothe in 51 seconds to place second.

“The good news is, towards the end of the season, you want to be wrestling your best,” Miami Trace head coach Ben Fondale said. “And (Saturday) was the best tournament we’ve wrestled so far.

“At the beginning of the season, you see a lot of things that you need to improve,” Fondale said. “And you hope that throughout the season those things get corrected. I felt like on Saturday, our kids did a lot of things right. They made fewer mistakes than they were earlier in the season.

“For the most part, our kids are making the improvements that we sought after the first couple of tournaments,” Fondale said. “The kids are starting to see that improvement.

“We saw a few things in the tournament that we need to work on,” Fondale said. “For the most part, the kids did a lot of things right that they were supposed to.”

Next up for Miami Trace is the Regional dual meet tournament on Wednesday at Miami Trace Middle School.

Springfield Shawnee will wrestle Kenton Ridge at 5 p.m. with the winner taking on Miami Trace 20 minutes after the conclusion of the first match.

The Washington Blue Lions will wrestle London and then the winner of that match will take on either Springfield Shawnee, Kenton Ridge or Miami Trace for a place in the Regional semifinals on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at a site still to be determined.

Team Scores

1. Miami Trace 325.0

2. Miami East 296.0

3. Zane Trace 266.0

4. Covington 192.5

5. Warren 185.0

6. Brookville 181.0

7. Unioto 164.5

8. Greenville 156.0

9. Shawnee 124.0

10. Wyoming 111.0

11. Chillicothe 89.0

12. Deer Park 46.0

13. Aiken 42.0

14. Taylor 31.0

15. Col. East 25.0

The Miami Trace wrestling team with their trophy after winning the Miami Trace/McDonald’s Invitational Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at Miami Trace High School. http://recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Miami-Trace-wins-MT-McDonalds-Invitaitonal-1-21-2017.jpg The Miami Trace wrestling team with their trophy after winning the Miami Trace/McDonald’s Invitational Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at Miami Trace High School. Courtesy photo PANTHER WEIGHT CLASS CHAMPIONS — (l-r); Coby Hughes (132), Storm Duffy (106) and Jared Fenner (195) won their respective weight classes at the Miami Trace/McDonald’s Invitational Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at Miami Trace High School. http://recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Mt-3-weight-class-champs-1-21-2017.jpg PANTHER WEIGHT CLASS CHAMPIONS — (l-r); Coby Hughes (132), Storm Duffy (106) and Jared Fenner (195) won their respective weight classes at the Miami Trace/McDonald’s Invitational Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at Miami Trace High School. Courtesy photo Miami Trace’s Chris Powell (facing right) wrestles Kevin Elliott of Miami Trace at 170 pounds at the Miami Trace/McDonald’s Invitational Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at Miami Trace High School. http://recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_MT-Chris-Powell-vs-Miami-East-1-21-2017.jpg Miami Trace’s Chris Powell (facing right) wrestles Kevin Elliott of Miami Trace at 170 pounds at the Miami Trace/McDonald’s Invitational Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at Miami Trace High School. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald Miami Trace’s Wes Gandee has a hold on Devon Myers of Brookville at 120 pounds at the Miami Trace/McDonald’s Invitational Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. http://recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Wes-Grandee-v-Brookville.jpg Miami Trace’s Wes Gandee has a hold on Devon Myers of Brookville at 120 pounds at the Miami Trace/McDonald’s Invitational Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald http://recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Coby-Hughes-vs-Travis-Smith-ZT-1-21-2017.jpg Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald Miami Trace’s Bladeth Leamon (with hand on mat) wrestles Brady Oberdier of Warren at 145 pounds Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. http://recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Bladeth-Leamon-v-Warren-145-1-21-2017.jpg Miami Trace’s Bladeth Leamon (with hand on mat) wrestles Brady Oberdier of Warren at 145 pounds Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald Miami Trace’s B.J. Anders (left) faces off against Brett Posey of Zane Trace at 170 pounds at the Miami Trace/McDonald’s Invitational Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. http://recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_BJ-Anders-vs-Brett-Posey-ZT-1-21-2017.jpg Miami Trace’s B.J. Anders (left) faces off against Brett Posey of Zane Trace at 170 pounds at the Miami Trace/McDonald’s Invitational Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

By Chris Hoppes

Reach Chris Hoppes at 740-335-3611, ext. 1104, or on Twitter @choppes1

