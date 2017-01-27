Panthers win Baker Bash

Le Ella Lanes hosted the 4th Baker Bowling Bonanza Bash on Saturday, Jan. 21.

High school bowling teams that participated were: Miami Trace varsity, Washington varsity, Chillicothe varsity, Jonathan Alder varsity, Zane Trace varsity, McClain varsity, Hillsboro varsity and j-v, both boy’s teams and girl’s teams.

Each team bowled one game on every lane. (A Bakers game is when a member of a five man team takes turns bowling one frame. Each bowler bowls only two frames per game.)

A total of sixteen games were bowled. Scores for all sixteen games were tallied. The top four teams were seeded with the first place team bowling the fourth place team and second place bowling third place. They bowled the best 2 out of 3. The winners then moved on to bowl each other, again in a best 2 of 3 format.

In the first round of cuts, Miami Trace boys were seeded first with a score of 3,190. Hillsboro was seeded second with a 3,042. Washington was seated third with a 2,940 and Jonathan Alder was seeded fourth with a 2,880.

Miami Trace boys defeated Jonathan Alder and Hillsboro boys defeated Washington. Miami Trace boys and Hillsboro battled back and forth with Miami Trace winning the first game, Hillsboro winning the second and Miami Trace winning the last game by two pins, 167 to 165.

The team of Jay Caudill, Austin Pickens, Jackson Perkins, Devan Harmon, and Andrew Amore with support from Blake Bradshaw, Mike West and Tony Altop.

In the first round for the girls, Hillsboro was seated first with a 2,873. Jonathan Alder second with a 2,696, Miami Trace third with a 2,574 and Washington fourth with a 2,488.

The Washington girls bowled Hillsboro in the first round and won. Jonathan Alder defeated Miami Trace in the first round.

This moved Washington varsity girls to the finals bowling against Jonathan Alder. Washington varsity girls won.