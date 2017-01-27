Staunton announces youth baseball, softball sign-ups

The Baseball Association of Staunton has announced registration dates and times for the 2017 season. The association offers youth baseball and softball.

Registrations are set for: Saturday, Feb. 11 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.; Wednesday, Feb. 15 and 22 from 6 until 8 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 25 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the township garage located between field 2 and 3.

The cost is $50 per player and $40 for each additional child of the same household.

The Baseball Association of Staunton is offering: T-ball (ages 4-6), coach-pitch (ages 6-8), minors (ages 9-10), majors (ages 11-12) and Juniors (ages 13-15); Softball coach-pitch (ages 6-8), minors (ages 9-10), majors (ages 11-12) and juniors (ages 13-15).

A child must be four years old by April 30th for baseball.

Should you have any questions please visit the Facebook page: Staunton Baseball Association, or contact Jessica Wolfe 740-490-8033, Craig Miller 740-463-9830 or Jeremy Blair, 740-572-1455.