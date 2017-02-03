Blue Lions fall to Indians, 67-61

The Washington Blue Lions hosted the Hillsboro Indians in an SCOL match-up Friday night.

Washington fell behind in the first quarter, rallied to tie the game in the second, but, in the end, the Indians came away with a 67-61 victory.

Washington (now 5-6 in the SCOL, 7-10 overall) was led by sophomore Evan Upthegrove with 22 points. He hit six of his team’s 10 three-point baskets on the night.

Senior Kenny Upthegrove had 11 points (including two threes) and senior Jarett Patton had 10 points (also hitting two threes).

The Indians (4-7 in the SCOL, 4-14 overall) had four players in double figures, led by Ethan Watson with 21.

Matthew Ryan and Josh Keets each scored 11 points for Hillsboro and Marshall Ward had 10.

Hillsboro jumped out to a 22-9 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Washington won the second quarter by 13 points, 20-7 to tie the game, 29-29 at the half.

Hillsboro outscored Washington by five points in the third quarter, 19-14 to take a 48-43 lead into the final period.

Hillsboro edged out the Blue Lions by one point in the fourth quarter, 19-18 for the final margin, 67-61.

“Defensively, we didn’t guard consistently enough,” Washington head coach Shannon Bartruff said. “We had 17 turnovers.

“They made seven threes and everything else came from the paint,” Bartruff said. “Our effort was good enough for four quarters to win.

“They played harder,” Bartruff said. “That’s on me.”

Washington will be back in action Tuesday at Clinton-Massie.

Hillsboro will host Wilmington Tuesday night.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 9 20 14 18 — 61

H 22 7 19 19 — 67

WASHINGTON — Dillon Steward 2-3-7; Jarett Patton 2 (2)-0-10; Evan Upthegrove 2 (6)-0-22; Kory Proby 3-3-9; Kenny Upthegrove 2 (2)-1-11; Blaise Tayese 0-0-0; Richard Burns Jr. 0-0-0. TOTALS — 11 (10)-7-61. Free throw shooting: 7 of 9 for 78 percent. Three-point field goals: E. Upthegrove, 6; Patton, 2; K. Upthegrove, 2.

HILLSBORO — Mason Swayne 1-0-2; Cam Reed 1-0-2; Matthew Ryan 2 (2)-1-11; Marshall Ward 4-2-10; Ethan Watson 4 (3)-4-21; Kelton Anderson 2-0-4; Ty Haithcock 0 (2)-0-6; Josh Keets 4-3-11. TOTALS — 18 (7)-10-67. Free throw shooting: 10 of 17 for 59 percent. Three-point field goals: Watson, 3; Ryan, 2; Haithcock, 2.

Washington’s Kory Proby, Dillon Steward and Kenny Upthegrove (l-r) battle with a Hillsboro player for the ball during an SCOL game at Washington High School Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. http://recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Bule-Lions-vs-Hillsboro-2-3-2017.jpg Washington’s Kory Proby, Dillon Steward and Kenny Upthegrove (l-r) battle with a Hillsboro player for the ball during an SCOL game at Washington High School Friday, Feb. 3, 2017.

