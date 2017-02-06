Lady Panthers to face Lady Lions in Sectional

The Sectional tournament drawing for girls basketball was held Sunday.

The Miami Trace Lady Panthers (now 15-4) are seeded No. 2.

The will begin the tournament with a game against No. 7 seed Washington (now 10-10) on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 6:15 p.m. at Adena High School.

The winner of that game will face the winner of the Unioto (No. 3 seed, 15-4) vs. Waverly (No. 6 seed, 10-8) game on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 2:45 p.m. back at Adena High School.

McClain (No. 5 seed, 9-10) will play Circleville (No. 4 seed, 11-7) at Adena High School Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 8 p.m.

The winner of that game stands a good chance of playing the No. 1 seed Chillicothe Lady Cavaliers (16-2) on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 1 p.m.

Logan Elm (No. 8 seed, 8-12) will play Hillsboro (No. 9 seed, 4-14) on Monday, Feb. 13 for the oppourtunity to play Chillicothe.

For a look at the complete Division II bracket, go online to seodab.org.

By Chris Hoppes choppes@civitasmedia.com

Reach Chris Hoppes at 740-335-3611, ext. 1104, or on Twitter @choppes1

