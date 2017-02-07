MT 7th grade girls beat Falcons, ‘Cane

The Miami Trace seventh grade girls basketball team improved to 10-3 on the season with a pair of recent victories.

On Monday, Jan. 30, Miami Trace defeated Clinton-Massie, 22-8.

“We played a very strong defensive game holding them to only two field goals,” Miami Trace coach Tracy Fliehman said.

Lorelei King led Miami Trace, outscoring the Massie team, with 10 points.

Mallory Pavey had five points, Sidney Payton scored four points, Makayla Barnes, Libby Aleshire and Jamie Runnels each contributed one point.

Miami Trace went 6 of 16 at the foul line and Clinton-Massie was 4 of 13.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 6 6 6 4 — 22

C-M 1 3 2 2 — 8

On Thursday, Feb. 2, Miami Trace beat Wilmington, 27-23.

“The girls just did a great job of executing our offense with our last few possessions,” Coach Fliehman said. “Along with a big offensive output in the third quarter.”

Sidney Payton led Miami Trace in scoring with eight points.

Emma Pitstick and Mallory Pavey each scored six points, Lorelei King had four points and Libby Aleshire scored three points.

Miami Trace was 5 of 10 from the free throw line; Wilmington was 7 of 12.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 7 3 13 4 — 27

W 6 6 5 6 — 23