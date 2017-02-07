Blue Lions fall to Falcons, 69-56

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – There was no Chowning around in Clarksville Tuesday.

Clinton-Massie senior Nick Chowning poured in 24 points in the Falcons’ 69-56 South Central Ohio League victory over the Washington Blue Lions

Teammate Noah Greathouse flooded the scorebook with 23.

“Noah shot the ball well. I know he’s a three-point shooter, but he’s just added so much to his game by getting to the basket. He’s a strong kid. He’s quick off the dribble,” CM head coach Todd Cook said. “Nick overall played a really good game. Defensively, he was really active. We asked him in the third quarter to guard (Jarrett Patton) and stop him, and he did a good job.”

Chowning and Greathouse also were perfect on their 18 free throw attempts.

Patton led the Lions with 19, but only had two field goals in the second half.

Two other Lions reached double-figures – Dillon Steward with 16 and Kory Proby with 10.

But it wasn’t enough as far as Washington head coach Shannon Bartruff was concerned.

“We aren’t good enough offensively right now to give up 69 points a game. We have to guard. And we’re not,” Bartruff said. “In the second and third quarters, we go 5-for-17 (from the field). If you’re going to shoot like that and not turn the ball over, you better guard. And we’re not doing it consistently enough right now.”

Massie (6-10, 4-8) led most of the night, with the exception of a pair of one-point deficits in the first half.

After Patton put the Lions (7-11, 5-7) up 23-22 with a three midway through the second period, Massie reeled off seven straight points and never trailed again.

CM’s largest lead of the evening was 58-41 midway through the final period.

Washington managed to cut the Falcons’ advantage to single-digits, 63-54, with 1:32 left in the contest.

The Blue Lions are home against Wilmington Friday.

Wilmington got by Hillsboro last night, 61-55.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W – 16 12 8 20 – 56

C-M – 20 14 15 20 – 69

W (56) – E. Upthegrove 0-0-0, Patton 5-5-19, Burns 1-1-3, K. Upthegrove 3-0-6, Proby 2-6-10, Steward 5-4-16, Tayese 1-0-2. Total 17-16-56. 3-point goals: 6 (Patton 4, Steward 2). FTM-FTA 16-27, 59 percent.

C-M (69) – N. Chowning 5-12-24, Demler 3-0-6, Leforge 0-0-0, Greathouse 7-6-23, Myers 3-2-8, Cook 0-1-1, Uetrecht 3-1-7, Settlemyre 0-0-0, Wolfe 0-0-0, Z. Chowning 0-0-0. Total 21-22-69. 3-point goals: 5 (Greathouse 3, N. Chowning 2). FTM-FTA 22-26, 85 percent.

Washington senior Kenny Upthegrove runs the offense during an SCOL game at Clinton-Massie High School Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. http://recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Kenny-Uptheogrove-v-Massie-2-7-2017-1.jpg Washington senior Kenny Upthegrove runs the offense during an SCOL game at Clinton-Massie High School Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. Photo by Elizabeth Clark