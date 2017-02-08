Lady Panthers top Unioto, 54-32

CHILLICOTHE — The Miami Trace Lady Panthers visited Chillicothe Tuesday evening for a non-league game against Unioto.

Miami Trace won the game, 54-32, improving to 17-4 overall on the season.

Miami Trace freshman Shaylee McDonald was the game’s leading scorer with 17 points. She hit two of the Lady Panthers’ seven three-point baskets.

Junior Tanner Bryant scored 14 points, including hitting two threes.

Senior Samantha Ritenour led the Lady Panthers with 10 rebounds. Junior Victoria Fliehman had seven rebounds. Fliehman also led the team with four assists.

Sophomore Cassidy Lovett led Miami Trace with four steals.

Jocie Fisher led Unioto with 12 points.

Caroline Thiel was next with six points.

Miami Trace led 10-5 at the end of the first quarter and 24-13 at the half.

After three quarters of play, Miami Trace held a 43-23 lead.

“I thought that our kids played extremely hard on defense,” Miami Trace head coach Ben Ackley said. “They were unselfish with the ball, offensively.

“It’s a good team win for us,” Ackley said. “Unioto is very well-coached. It’s a very tough environment to go in and get a win.

“We started off a little sluggish,” Ackley said. “We struggled shooting the ball. As our defense got better, it helped turn into some offense for us. We gained a little confidence and we were better in the second half.”

Miami Trace will host the Lady Blue Lions of Washington Saturday with the j-v game at 5:30 p.m.

Miami Trace will take on Washington in the Sectional tournament opener Thursday, Feb. 16, at 6:15 p.m. at Adena High School.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 10 14 19 11 — 54

U 5 8 10 9 — 32

MIAMI TRACE — Olivia Wolffe 0-0-0; Cassidy Lovett 1-1-3; Becca Ratliff 0-0-0; Hanna Reisinger 1 (2)-1-9; Shaylee McDonald 4 (2)-3-17; Morgan Miller 0-1-1; Victoria Fliehman 0 (1)-1-4; Tanner Bryant 2 (2)-4-14; Tori Evans 0-0-0; Samantha Ritenour 2-0-4; Tori Riley 1-0-2. TOTALS — 11 (7)-11-54. Free throw shooting: 11 of 16 for 69 percent. Three-point field goals: Reisinger, 2; Bryant, 2; McDonald, 2; Fliehman. Combined field goal shooting: 18 of 59 for 30 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 7 of 19 for 37 percent. Rebounds: 36 (15 offensive). Assists: 10. Steals: 15. Turnovers: 8.

UNIOTO — Carly Adkins 1 (1)-0-5; Summer Sigman 1-1-3; Emily Coleman 0 (1)-0-3; Amber Cottrill 0-2-2; Jocie Fisher 6-0-12; Cree Stulley 0-1-1; Caroline Thiel 0 (2)-0-6. TOTALS — 8 (4)-4-32. Free throw shooting: 4 of 8 for 50 percent. Three-point field goals: Thiel, 2; Adkins, Coleman. Combined field goal shooting: 12 of 33 for 36 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 4 of 15 for 27 percent. Turnovers: 24.

By Chris Hoppes choppes@civitasmedia.com

Reach Chris Hoppes at 740-335-3611, ext. 1104, or on Twitter @choppes1

