WCH Little League sign-ups Feb. 13

Washington Little League baseball is announcing sign-ups and registration for the 2017 season on Monday, Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m. in the Washington Middle School cafeteria.

Registration is open to kids with playing ages between 7 and 12 years old. All players born between May 1, 2004 and Aug. 31, 2010, are eligible to sign up.

Items needed at the time of registration will be three documents that prove residency in Fayette County. These can be a utility bill with parent/guardian’s name and address, a valid state-issued ID or driver’s license, voter’s registration, local, state or federal records, medical records, insurance documents, etc.

A report card will no longer be accepted as part of the proof of residency for kids residing inside or outside of Fayette County, but attend school in Fayette County. Other forms are required for those residing outside of Fayette County that attend a local school district, and are available if needed.

You will also need to have a copy of your child’s birth certificate and the player registration fee of $50 per child, and $25 for each additional child from the same household.

Please contact Washington Little League President Tyler StClair at 740-463-4827 with any questions.