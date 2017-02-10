WCH girls 2nd at SCOL bowling meet

The final South Central Ohio League bowling championships were held Thursday, Feb. 9 at LeElla Lanes.

The Hillsboro Indians will go down in history as the school that claimed the last boys and girls SCOL titles.

The format for the championships was three individual games and two baker games.

The Hillsboro girls finished the league undefeated with a record of 18-0, rolling a team score of 2,948.

Washington girls were second in the tournament with a score of 2,777. They finish second in the league standings with a record of 14-4.

Wilmington was third in the tournament with a 2,689. They finished third in the overall league standings at 12-6.

Miami Trace finished fourth in the tournament with a score of 2,579. They are fourth in the final league standings at 10-8.

McClain was fifth in the tournament with a 2,264 and placed fifth overall in the standings at 6-12.

Chillicothe was sixth with a tournament score of 2,092. They placed sixth in the league with a record of 3-15.

Clinton-Massie was seventh in the tournament with a score of 1,664 and seventh in the final standings at 0-16.

East Clinton does not have a bowling program.

“They boys did alright,” Miami Trace coach Ron Amore Sr. said. “Tonight we beat four teams. They could have bowled better, they really could have. I’ve already told them that. The biggest problem is, they have a tendency to miss too many spares. I see that with most of the teams, these young kids, they have a tendency to let their minds wander.

“They really need to learn to focus a little better,” Amore Sr. said. “When they do that, they’ll improve a lot. Most of the boys improved a lot this year.”

The two seniors for the Panthers are Austin Pickens and Devan Harman.

“Our two high averages on the team this year were freshmen, Jay Caudill and Andrew Amore,” Amore Sr. said. “Jackson Perkins was right in the middle and he bowled pretty solid all year.”

“Tonight, we were led by our senior, just like we were all season, Macy Detty,” Miami Trace girls coach Kaleb Taylor said. “She led us with a 659 (which was the highest score of the night on the girls’ side). She’s had a really good season and she continues to improve.

“We had a couple of freshmen step up in Hannah Miller and Emily Powell,” Taylor said. “We had equal efforts from everyone tonight, it just wasn’t enough. We’re still young and we’re still learning. To finish fourth against a group of ladies that we bowled against tonight, it’s nothing to be ashamed of. I’m proud of them.”

“We finished fourth in the tournament tonight, so for us, that wasn’t a bad go,” Washington boys coach Mark Underwood said. “We bowled well, just, there at the end we fell off a little. Overall, it was a pretty successful tournament. We got three wins tonight, so, for us on this, that’s pretty good.”

“Tonight we finished second in the tournament,” Washington girls coach Ron Amore Jr. said. “Lindsey Buckner had a really good game, 221. Kalee Crowe, a senior, always bowls well. All the girls bowled really well. I’m happy with how they competed. We are second in the SCOL overall, as well.”

Miami Trace senior Macy Detty was the top girl bowler in the SCOL with a season average of 202. She is First Team, All-SCOL.

There were seven girls and seven boys accorded First Team, All-SCOL honors.

Hillsboro had the next three first-teamers; Maddy Miller, 193; Alexis Bailey, 186 and Aleigh Tarbutton, 180.

Washington’s Kalee Crowe was fifth in the league to earn First Team, All-SCOL honors with an average of 177.

Mary Herman of Hillsboro was sixth with a 171 and Katie Hottinger of Wilmington was seventh with a 170.

All First Team, All-SCOL recipients will be honored at next month’s SCOL winter banquet.

Second Team, All-SCOL girls were: Sara Wain, Wilmington, 169; Sammie Arbogast, Washington, 165; Brook Kier, Hillsboro, 158; Chasity Asher, Wilmington, 156; Hannah Miller, Miami Trace, 154; Mackenzie Miller, Miami Trace, 154.

In the boys tournament, Hillsboro won with a team total of 3,461. The Indians win the overall SCOL title with a record of 16-2.

Clinton-Massie was second in the boys tournament with a 3,299 score. The Falcons finish in second place with a record of 14.4.

Miami Trace had the third-best score in the tournament with a 3,222. The Panthers place third in the final SCOL standings with a record of 11-7.

Washington was fourth in the tournament with a team score of 3,139. The Blue Lions finish fifth in the league at 6-12.

Chillicothe was fifth in the tournament with a score of 3,083. Chillicothe places tied for fifth in the league at 6-12.

Wilmington was sixth in the tournament at 2,970. Wilmington placed fourth in the final standings at 9-9.

McClain rolled a team total of 2,945 for seventh in the tournament. The Tigers were seventh overall at 2-16.

Tyler King of Hillsboro was the top boys bowler for the final SCOL season with an average of 216.

Brandon Underwood of Washington was second with a 210 average.

Aric France of Clinton-Massie and Sajoun Jones of Hillsboro tied for third with a 209 average.

Andrew Amore of Miami Trace was fifth with a 206 average.

Ryan Hottinger of Wilmington was sixth with a 205 average and Austin Knisley of Washington took the seventh and final First Team, All-SCOL spot with a 198 average.

Second Team, All-SCOL boys bowlers for 2016-17 were: Zachary Zeckser, Wilmington, 195; Kenton McInerney, Clinton-Massie, 194; Hayden Miller, Hillsboro, 194; Barry Warfield, Chillicothe, 193; Joey Marburger, Clinton-Massie, 192; Jackson Perkins, Miami Trace, 192.

In the tournament Thursday, individual scores for the Washington Blue Lion boys were: Grant Mustain, 523; Branson Collins, 546; Chase Spangler, 562; Austin Knisley, 663; Brandon Underwood, 517.

Individual scores for the Miami Trace Panther boys: Jay Caudill, 548; Austin Pickens, 542; Jackson Perkins, 610; Devan Harman, 557; Andrew Amore, 563.

For the Miami Trace girls, individual tournament scores were: Shira Beedy, 373; Brittney Peters, 389; Hannah Miller, 459; Mckenzie Miller, 474; Macy Detty, 659.

For the Washington girls, individual tournament scores were: Kelsey Potts, 498; Lindsey Buckner, 549; Sammie Arbogast, 499; Kalee Crowe, 544; Mariah Carter had a two-game total of 229 and Lena Jenkins bowled a 139 game.

FIRST TEAM, ALL-SCOL GIRLS BOWLING — The top seven bowlers (by average) on the season after the SCOL tournament Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 at LeElla Lanes, (l-r, 1st-7th); Macy Detty, Miami Trace (202); Maddy Miller, Hillsboro (193); Alexis Bailey, Hillsboro (186); Aleigh Tarbutton, Hillsboro (180); Kalee Crowe, Washington (177); Mary Herman, Hillsboro (171) and Katie Hottinger, Wilmington (170). http://recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Girls-1st-team-all-SCOL-bowling-2-9-2017.jpg FIRST TEAM, ALL-SCOL GIRLS BOWLING — The top seven bowlers (by average) on the season after the SCOL tournament Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 at LeElla Lanes, (l-r, 1st-7th); Macy Detty, Miami Trace (202); Maddy Miller, Hillsboro (193); Alexis Bailey, Hillsboro (186); Aleigh Tarbutton, Hillsboro (180); Kalee Crowe, Washington (177); Mary Herman, Hillsboro (171) and Katie Hottinger, Wilmington (170). Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos FIRST TEAM, ALL-SCOL BOYS BOWLING — The top seven bowlers (by average) on the season after the SCOL tournament Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 at LeElla Lanes, (l-r, 1st-7th); Tyler King, Hillsboro (216); Brandon Underwood, Washington (210); Aric France, Clinton-Massie, (209); Sajoun Jones, Hillsboro (209); Andrew Amore, Miami Trace (206); Ryan Hottinger, Wilmington (205) and Austin Knisley, Washington (198). http://recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Boys-1st-team-all-SCOL-bowlers-2-9-2017.jpg FIRST TEAM, ALL-SCOL BOYS BOWLING — The top seven bowlers (by average) on the season after the SCOL tournament Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 at LeElla Lanes, (l-r, 1st-7th); Tyler King, Hillsboro (216); Brandon Underwood, Washington (210); Aric France, Clinton-Massie, (209); Sajoun Jones, Hillsboro (209); Andrew Amore, Miami Trace (206); Ryan Hottinger, Wilmington (205) and Austin Knisley, Washington (198). Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos

Hillsboro wins final SCOL bowling titles

By Chris Hoppes choppes@civitasmedia.com

Reach Chris Hoppes at 740-335-3611, ext. 1104, or on Twitter @choppes1

Reach Chris Hoppes at 740-335-3611, ext. 1104, or on Twitter @choppes1