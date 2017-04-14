Panther track 4th at Waynesville

WAYNESVILLE — The Miami Trace High School track teams took part in the Waynesville Invitational on Friday, April 7, 2017.

The boys team placed fourth out of 16 teams with 59 points.

The girls team finished in a tie for 10th place out of 16 teams, scoring 16 points.

Senior Drake Litteral won the 100-meter dash (11.1) and 200-meter dash (22.5) and was a member of the winning 4 x 200-meter relay that clocked a time of 1:33.1.

The other members of that relay were juniors Noah Wiseman and Brady Wallace and senior Elijah Sauceda.

The Panthers recorded four third place results.

Junior Wes Seyfang was third in the discus throw with a distance of 130’ 6”.

Sauceda placed third in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.5.

Sophomore Jotham Lewis was third in the 800-meter run in 2:09 and the Panthers’ 4 x 100-meter relay, consisting of Litteral, Wiseman, freshman Caden Sweitzer and Sauceda, took third in 45.6.

On the girls’ side, junior Katie Seyfang won the shot put with a throw of 36’ 2”.

She placed third in the discus throw at 97’ 9”.

“This was a very competitive meet and a great test to see where we are at up to this point of the season,” Miami Trace head coach Brent Noes said. “We saw the kind of competition here that we will not see again until Districts.

“There were a lot of positives we saw out of our athletes tonight,” Noes said. “We saw a few others struggle with the pressure, but that is what these meets are for, to prepare us for the end of the season.

“It was unfortunate that we did not have either of our teams at full strength tonight because of a large number of students participating in the school musical,” Noes said. “It would have been great to have them participate in this caliber of meet as well.”

The Panthers will host Hillsboro and Lynchburg-Clay in a tri-meet Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Miami Trace girls results at Waynesville, Friday, April 7, 2017

4 x 800-meter relay: did not participate

110-meter hurdles: Abby Riley, 21.3

100-meter dash: Rebecca Hekathorn, 15.0; Hayley Lucas, 16.5

4 x 200-meter relay: 2:06 (Grace Bapst, Lilly Litteral, Hazen Jacobs, Abby Arledge)

1600-meter run: Tori Evans, 6:13; Kylie Pettit, 6:36

4 x 100-meter relay: 59.9 (Grace Bapst, Rebecca Hekathorn, Lilly Litteral, Hazen Jacobs)

400-meter dash: Abby Arledge, 1:07

300-meter hurdles: Abby Riley, 1:05

800-meter run: Aubrey McCoy, 2:51; Ashley Donato, 3:08

200-meter dash: Hayley Lucas, 34.8

3200-meter run: Tori Evans, 13:22; Kylie Pettit, 14:40

4 x 400-meter relay: 5:01 (Abby Arledge, Aubrey McCoy, Grace Bapst, Ashley Donato)

Pole vault: cancelled due to weather

High jump: did not participate

Long jump: Abby Arledge, 13’ 8”

Shot put: Katie Seyfang, 1st, 36’ 2”; Gretchen Ivers, 26’ 5”

Discus throw: Katie Seyfang, 3rd, 97’ 9”; Gretchen Ivers, 62’ 4 1/2”

Girls team scores from Waynesville Invitational

Twin Valley South, 1st, 116; Fenwick, 2nd, 72; Mason ‘B’, 3rd, 53; Clinton-Massie, 4th, 51; Oakwood, 5th, 40; Waynesville, 6th, 39; Blanchester, 7th, 31; Middletown Christian, 8th, 23; Carlisle, 9th, 18; Franklin, tied 10th, 16; Miami Trace, tied 10th, 16; Dixie, tied 18th, 10; Yellow Springs, tied 18th, 10

Miami Trace boys results at Waynesville, Friday, April 7, 2017

4 x 800-meter relay: 9:13 (Jake Atwood, Jotham Lewis, Nick Foody, Blake Pittser)

110-meter hurdles: Justin Reed, 18.6; Wyatt Cory, 18.9

100-meter dash: Drake Litteral, 1st, 11.1; Elijah Sauceda, 5th, 11.6

4 x 200-meter relay: 1st, 1:33.1 (Drake Litteral, Noah Wiseman, Brady Wallace, Elijah Sauceda)

1600-meter run: Cole Enochs, 5:42; Trenton Crawford, 6:00

4 x 100-meter relay: 3rd, 45.6 (Drake Litteral, Noah Wiseman, Caden Sweitzer, Elijah Sauceda)

400-meter dash: Jake Atwood, 58.8; Nick Foody, 59.6

300-meter hurdles: Wyatt Cory, 46.1; Justin Reed, 46.9

800-meter run: Jotham Lewis, 3rd, 2:09; Trenton Crawford, 2:38

200-meter dash: Drake Litteral, 1st, 22.5; Elijah Sauceda, 3rd, 23.5

3200-meter run: Blake Pittser, 10:54; Cole Enochs, 12:50

4 x 400-meter relay: 3:59 (Jake Atwood, Noah Wiseman, Jotham Lewis, Nick Foody)

Pole vault: cancelled due to weather

High jump: Wyatt Cory, 5’ 6”; Andrew Amore, 5’ 3”

Long jump: Brandon Arledge, 15’ 8”; Caden Sweitzer, 13’ 9”

Shot put: Wes Seyfang, 38’ 3 1/2”; Bull Mossbarger, 35’ 6”

Discus throw: Wes Seyfang, 3rd, 130’ 6”; Bull Mossbarger, 101’ 11”

Boys team scores from Waynesville Invitational

Mason ‘B’, 1st, 80; Twin Valley South, 2nd, 66; Fenwick, 3rd, 65; Miami Trace, 4th, 59; Clinton-Massie, 5th, 53; Oakewood, 6th, 42; Blanchester, 7th, 38; Waynesville, 8th, 34; Dixie, 9th, 26; Franklin, 10th, 12; Carlisle, 11th, 10; Hamilton Badin, 12th, 6; Dayton Christian, 13th, 4; Middletown Christian, 14th, 1

By Chris Hoppes [email protected]

Reach Chris Hoppes at 740-335-3611, ext. 1104, or on Twitter @choppes1

Reach Chris Hoppes at 740-335-3611, ext. 1104, or on Twitter @choppes1