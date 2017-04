The Washington Lady Blue Lion softball team visited SCOL-leading and defending champion Clinton-Massie Friday evening.

The Falcons won the game, 15-0 in five innings.

Taylor Florea pitched a no-hitter for Clinton-Massie with no walks and 12 strikeouts.

Meghan Tucker pitched for Washington with two walks and one strikeout.

Washington will be back in action Wednesday at Chillicothe at 5 p.m.

RHE

W 000 00x x — 0 0 2

C-M 341 7xx x — 15 15 0