Lady Lions 3rd at Blue Lion Invit.

The Washington Blue Lions hosted their annual Blue Lion Invitational Friday, April 14.

The Lady Blue Lion team placed third with a team total of 99 points, just three points behind second place Fairfield Christian (102).

Westerville South won the meet with 153.5 points.

On the boys’ side, Washington placed sixth with 68.5 points.

Westerville South won the boys meet with 158 points.

McClain was fifth in the girls meet with 72 points and seventh in the boys meet with 41 points.

Hillsboro placed second in the boys meet with 85 points. Hillsboro was eighth in the girls meet with 38 points.

Chillicothe was 10th in the girls meet with six points.

Washington’s Maddy Garrison won the 2000-meter steeplechase in a time of 8:09.18.

Megan Downing won the pole vault, clearing the bar at a height of 9’ 0”.

Jaelyn Mason was second in the pole vault, also at 9’ 0”.

Savanna Davis placed second in the high jump at 5’ 0”.

Brandon Underwood won the 800-meter race with a time of 2:05.71.

Dillon Steward took second in the long jump with a leap of 20’ 10 1/2”.

The Blue Lions are scheduled to host a meet with Wilmington Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Washington will then compete at the Chillicothe Invitational Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Washington girls results from Blue Lion Invitational, Friday, April 14, 2017

100-meter dash: Rayana Burns, 3rd, 13.27; Tahja Pettiford, 8th, 13.81

200-meter dash; Kynzie Osborne, 13th, 30.05

400-meter dash: n/a

800-meter run: Maddy Garrison, 3rd, 2:30.09; Kayla Welling, 15th, 3:08.50

1600-meter run: Maddy Garrison, 3rd, 5:38.13; Alexa Harris, 9th, 6:51.69

3200-meter run: Alexa Harris, 6th, 14:51.75

100-meter hurdles: Raven Haithcock, 8th, 15.00; Aria Marting, 11th, 19.60

300-meter hurdles: Raven Haithcock, 7th, 53.35; Aria Marting, 13th, 58.73

2000-meter steeplechase: Maddy Garrison, 1st, 8:09.18; Haley Copas, 9th, 10:57.02

4 x 100-meter relay: 4th, 54.38 (Jerrica Hites, Jaelyn Mason, Tabby Woods, Tahja Pettiford)

4 x 200-meter relay: 6th, 1:55.78 (Savanna Davis, Jerrica Hites, Tahja Pettiford, Tabby Woods)

4 x 400-meter relay: 8th, 4:43.44 (Maddy Garrison, Tahja Pettiford, Savanna Davis, Raven Haithcock)

4 x 800-meter relay: 4th, 12:49.27 (Alexa Harris, Kayla Welling, Emily Adams, Abigail Tackage)

High jump: Savanna Davis, 2nd, 5’ 0”; Rayana Burns, 4th, 4’ 8”

Pole vault: Megan Downing, 1st, 9’ 0”; Jaelyn Mason, 2nd, 9’ 0”

Long jump: Savanna Davis, 3rd, 15’ 4 3/4”; Tabby Woods, 5th, 14’ 8 1/2”

Shot put: Taylor Smith, 4th, 30’ 8”; Shawna Conger, 8th, 29’ 9 1/2”

Discus throw: Taylor Smith, 7th, 80’ 1”; Bethany Wilt, 14th, 62’ 0”

Washington Blue Lion Invitational Girls team scores

Westerville South, 1st, 153.5; Fairfield Christian, 2nd, 102; Washington, 3rd, 99; Unioto, 4th, 90; McClain ,5th, 72; Blanchester, 6th, 59; Circleville, 7th, 57.5; Hillsboro, 8th, 38; Cedarville, 9th, 17; Chillicothe, 10th, 6.

Washington boys results from Blue Lion Invitational, Friday, April 14, 2017

100-meter dash: Michael Mitchell, 12th,12.40; Jacob Rice, 15th, 12.75

200-meter dash: Caden Smith, 9th, 25.31; Michael Mitchell, 10th, 25.41

400-meter dash: Caden Smith, 13th, 1:00.70; Jacob Barton, 15th, 1:01.66

800-meter run: Brandon Underwood, 1st, 2:05.71; Josh Trimmer, 14th, 2:18.49

1600-meter run: Kameron Morris, 4th, 5:00.22; Chris Conger, 14th, 5:29.12

3200-meter run: Connor Lane, 13th, 12:17.62; Cody Riley, 17th, 13:52.58

110-meter hurdles: Trent Langley, 5th, 17.05

300-meter hurdles: Caleb Rice, 10th, 46.39; Trent Langley, 13th, 47.14

2000-meter steeplechase: Kameron Morris, 5th, 7:17.53; Chris Conger, 8th, 7:44.83; Will Baughn, 9th, 7:49.48; Cody Riley, 19th, 9:35.15

4 x 100-meter relay: 5th, 45.97 (Jacob Rice, Caleb Rice, Caden Smith, Dillon Steward)

4 x 200-meter relay: 7th, 1:39.65 (Michael Mitchell, Caleb Rice, Caden Smith, Dillon Steward)

4 x 400-meter relay: DQ

4 x 800-meter relay: 4th, 9:13.47 (Josh Trimmer, Chris Conger, Kameron Morris, Brandon Underwood)

High jump: Kory Proby, 7th, 5’ 4”; Richie Burns, tie 9th, 5’ 4”

Pole vault: Liam Downing, 4th, 11’ 6”; Levi Davis, 5th, 11’ 0”

Long jump: Dillon Steward, 2nd 20’ 10 1/2”; Miguel O’Flaherty, 8th, 19’ 4 1/2”

Shot put: Adrian Butterbaugh, 6th, 38’ 9”; Trevor Hicks, 7th, 38’ 6”

Discus throw: Adrian Butterbaugh, 4th, 115’ 6”; Trevor Hicks, 5th, 114’ 4”

Washington Blue Lion Invitational Boys team scores

Westerville South, 1st, 158; Hillsboro, 2nd, 85; Fairfield Christian, 3rd, 78.5; Unioto, 4th, 73; Blanchester, 4th, 73; Washington, 6th, 68.5; Cedarville, 7th, 68; Circleville, 8th, 48; McClain, 9th, 41; Rock Hill, 10th, 8

Chris Conger leaps the water hazzard during the 2000-meter steeplechase Friday, April 14, 2017. Savanna Davis placed second in the high jump at the Washington Invitational Friday, April 14, 2017. Adrian Butterbaugh competes in the discus throw at the Washington Invitational Friday, April 14, 2017. Raven Haithcock clears a hurdle in the 100-meter event at the Washington Invitational Friday, April 14, 2017.