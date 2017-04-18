The Miami Trace varsity softball team visited Fairfield Union High School for a game against the Falcons on Thursday, April 13.

Fairfield Union won the game, 10-4.

Fairfield Union led 1-0 after one inning of play

Miami Trace tied the game in the second and took a 2-1 lead with another run in the top of the third.

The Lady Panthers maintained that lead until Fairfield Union struck for eight runs in the bottom of the fourth.

The Falcons scored a run in the fifth to extend their lead to 10-2.

Miami Trace scored what proved to be the final two runs of the game in the top of the seventh.

Maddie Mossbarger took the loss for the Lady Panthers. She pitched 3.2 innings with 10 hits and eight runs (six earned). She struck out two and did not walk a batter.

Olivia Wolffe pitched 2.1 innings with three runs, one run (earned) and two strikeouts. She did not walk a batter.

Taylor Barrett went 2 for 4 with one run scored and one RBI. One of her hits was a double.

Jessica Camp went 2 for 3.

Offensively for Miami Trace: Kaylee Hauck, 1-4, 1 run; Cassidy Lovett, 1-4, 1 run; Ashley Campbell, 0-4, 1 run; Taylor Barrett, 2-4, 1 run, 1 rbi, 1 2b; Brooke Henry, 0-2, 1 rbi; Ally Smith, 0-1; Olivia Wolffe, 0-3; Jessica Camp, 2-3; Jordan Bernard, 0-2; Kirssy Ison, 0-1.

RHE

MT 011 000 2 — 4 6 –

FU 100 810 x — 10 13 –

By Chris Hoppes [email protected]

Reach Chris Hoppes at 740-335-3611, ext. 1104, or on Twitter @choppes1

